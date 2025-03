A Tesla Cybertruck is parked with other Tesla vehicles on the South Lawn driveway in front of the White House in Washington on March 11. The vehicle was recalled Tuesday due to a safety issue. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Tesla must recall over 46.000 of its Cybertrucks because one of its panels could fall off, government officials said.. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday that "all Model Year 2024 and 2025 Cybertruck vehicles manufactured from Nov.13, 2023, to Feb. 27, 2025," have a stainless-steel exterior trim panel known as a cant rail, which "can delaminate and detach from the vehicle." Advertisement

"If the cant rail stainless steel panel separates from the vehicle while in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision," NHTSA said in its safety recall report.

Tesla drivers may first hear the problem from inside the vehicle as a "delaminated cant rail panel may create a detectable noise inside the cabin."

NHTSA also warned that Tesla operators may become aware of the issue when they "observe the cant rail panel coming loose or separating from the vehicle," although as of March 14, the agency has no reports of injuries, fatalities or crashes related to a detached panels.

Tesla is required to replace the cant rail assembly for no charge. The recall is the eighth for the Cybertruck, according to the TechCrunch trade publication.