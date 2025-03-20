Trending
U.S. News
March 20, 2025 / 11:12 AM

One person injured; suspect in custody in Troy, Mich., shooting

By Ian Stark

March 20 (UPI) -- One person was injured and a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting at aTroy, Mich., hospital.

The Troy Police Department announced at approximately 9:45 a.m. EST that a suspect was arrested following the incident, which took place in a parking garage at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital around 7 a.m.

The hospital, as well as area schools and daycare facilities, went into lockdown during the shooting as the shooter was initially reported to be at large.

Troy Police Department Lt. Ben Hanock said during a news conference that police believe both the victim and the suspect were hospital employees and that the shooting was a targeted incident.

The victim was struck twice in the arm and his car was also hit by gunfire. Police reported the victim was able to identify the suspect.

Police helicopters and K-9 units joined officers in a search for the alleged gunman who was found and arrested at an area residence.

The suspect has yet to be publicly identified. Authorities said on X they believe this to be an isolated incident and that the hospital is "in the process of returning back to normal operations." A press conference regarding the incident is scheduled for 1 p.m.

