March 19, 2025 / 11:53 PM

Police in Albuquerque arrest third youth accused of killing cyclist with stolen car

By Darryl Coote

March 19 (UPI) -- Police in Albuquerque on Wednesday arrested a third and final youth accused of running over and killing a cyclist with a stolen car in May.

The 16-year-old was 15 when he and two others crashed a stolen car into 63-year-old Scott Habermehl, who was riding his bike to work at Sandia National Laboratories early May 29.

The Albuquerque Police Department announced the arrest of the 16-year-old in a statement emailed to UPI.

His arrest comes after two other suspects were arrested for the crime earlier this week.

On Tuesday, an 11-year-old was taken into custody and a 13-year-old was arrested Monday.

Authorities believe that the 13-year-old was driving the vehicle early May 29 with the 11-year-old in the front passenger seat and the 16-year-old in the backseat.

Video of the incident released by the Albuquerque Police Department on Tuesday shows the three boys in the car behind the blinking red light of Habermehl's bicycle being ridden on the shoulder of the road.

During the 24-second clip, a person in the car is heard instructing the 13-year-old driver to "just bump him."

"Like bump him?" the driver asks.

"Yeah, just bump him. Go like 15 or 20 [mph]."

The car is then seen veering onto the shoulder and the video ends right before the crash.

The Albuquerque Police Department said Tuesday in a release that what follows in the video is the sounds of "metal flexing" as Habermehl and his bicycle crash into the car and then thrown off the vehicle.

The 16-year-old and the 13-year-old were both charged Friday and each face a count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm of death and unlawful possession of a handgun.

The 11-year-old is too young to be charged with murder and was to be placed in the custody of the Children, Youth and Families Department for evaluation.

Authorities made the arrests after receiving a tip in February that video of the crash had been published to social media.

