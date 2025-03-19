Two boys arrested for killing Albuquerque cyclist with stolen car in 2024

March 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Albuquerque have arrested two boys, ages 11 and 13 years old, on accusations that they, along with a third youth, ran over and killed a cyclist with a stolen car in 2024.

The Albuquerque Police Department told UPI in an emailed statement that the 11-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday evening and the 13-year-old was detained on Monday. Police are searching for a 15-year-old who is also accused for being involved in the murder.

Advertisement

Scott Habermehl was killed May 29. He was hit from behind at 4:40 a.m. by a car while riding his bike to the Sandia National Laboratory where he worked.

Investigators were initially unable to determine who was in the car until they received an anonymous tip in February that a cellphone video of the crash had been posted to social media.

A middle school principal had also informed police that a student had brought the same video to his attention.

Police secured warrants for social media accounts, seized cellphones from the 11-year-old and 13-year-old and identified several video clips of three boys -- including one showing Habermehl's death.

The Albuquerque Police Department released the 24-second video on Tuesday, showing three boys in a car driving down a road in the dark.

Advertisement

With the 13-year-old believed to be driving, the car accelerates toward a bicycle with a flashing red rear light ahead of them on the road. The 11-year-old is believed to be in the front passenger seat and is seen waving a handgun.

During the clip, one of the people in the car is heard instructing to the driver to "just bump him, brah."

"Like bump him?" the driver is heard asking.

"Yeah, just bump him. Go like 15 or 20 [mph]," one of the passengers replies.

The car then veers onto the shoulder where Habermehl is riding his bike and the video ends right before the crash.

The Albuquerque Police Department said what follows is the sound of "metal flexing," as the crash threw Habermehl and his bicycle onto and then off the passenger side of the vehicle.

The 11-year-old, who is too young to be charged with murder, will be placed in the custody of the Children, Youth and Families Department for evaluation, authorities said.

The child has had repeated run-ins with law enforcement.

According to a timeline of events provided to the media, he was one of several suspects accused of stealing electric doorbells from homes just a few weeks before the crash.

Advertisement

On May 17, 2024, police said he recorded a commercial break-in and robbery at a Daily Needs store.

Following the crash, on June 7, he was arrested on a felony warrant on accusations of shooting of a friend and burglarizing multiple homes, vehicles and businesses.

The 13-year-old and 15-year-old have each been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death and unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor.