Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 19, 2025 / 12:59 PM

U.S. Institute of Peace sues Trump administration for 'unlawful dismantling'

By Ian Stark
The U.S. Institute for Peace filed a lawsuit opposing it's takeover by DOGE, naming President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as defendants. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
The U.S. Institute for Peace filed a lawsuit opposing it's takeover by DOGE, naming President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as defendants. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Institute of Peace filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Trump administration after being taken over and taken apart by the Trump administration.

The complaint states that USIP is an "independent nonprofit corporation established by Congress" in the 1984 United States Institute of Peace Act, and that "Congress confirmed the Institute's status as 'an independent nonprofit corporation' outside of the Executive branch throughout the USIP Act."

Advertisement

However, it was named in an executive order written by President Donald Trump in February that lists USIP among a group of "governmental entities," that will be "eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law, and such entities shall reduce the performance of their statutory functions and associated personnel to the minimum presence and function required by law."

In the filing, USIP named Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, among the defendants.

Related

USIP stated in its complaint that Trump "incorrectly labeled the Institute a 'governmental entity' that that was part of the "federal bureaucracy."

As a result of this purported misidentification, USIP has been subject to what it describes as "unlawful dismantling," which includes the "firing of all of the Institute's Board members who were presidentially appointed and confirmed by the Senate," and then the termination of its president George Moose directly by Rubio, Hegseth and President of the National Defense University Vice Admiral Peter A. Garvin.

Advertisement

The filing declares Rubio, Hegseth and Garvin to be "ex officio board members" who then installed Kenneth Jackson, who said in the suit is the "acting president of the United States Institute of Peace," but in a "purported capacity."

The suit then states that DOGE arrived Monday at USIP in "attacks" that "culminated in the literal trespass and takeover by force" by DOGE, who then entered the organization's headquarters and "plundered" its offices "in an effort to access and gain control of the Institute's infrastructure, including sensitive computer systems."

USIP accused the defendants of violating the U.S. Institute of Peace Act, and that their actions against USIP "exceed executive authority, usurp legislative authority conferred upon Congress by the Constitution, and violate the separation of powers."

USIP also asks in the filing that the board members, including Moose be legally restored, and establish that "Kenneth Jackson has not been lawfully appointed to any position within the Institute."

Senior Judge Beryl A. Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is scheduled to hear the case Wednesday afternoon.

Latest Headlines

Romney, Manchin join CRFB financial think tank
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Romney, Manchin join CRFB financial think tank
March 19 (UPI) -- The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget financial think tank has added former U.S. Senators Mitt Romney and Joe Manchin to its Board of Directors.
Chicago faces snow, slippery travel hours after severe weather
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chicago faces snow, slippery travel hours after severe weather
The same storm bringing the risk of severe weather and even a couple of tornadoes to the vast Chicago metro area into Wednesday evening will rapidly push cold air into the region Wednesday night along with snow.
AFT sues Education Department over student loan system interference
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
AFT sues Education Department over student loan system interference
March 19 (UPI) -- The American Federation of Teachers labor union filed suit Tuesday and named both the U.S. Department of Education and Education Secretary Linda McMahon as defendants.
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty sues Trump administration for blocking funding
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty sues Trump administration for blocking funding
March 19 (UPI) -- The independent international news organization Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty sued the United States Agency for Global Media for trying to stop a grant it was awarded by Congress.
Economists expect 99% probability that the Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Economists expect 99% probability that the Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
March 19 (UPI) -- There's a 99% chance the Federal reserve will hold interest rates steady Wednesday as recession fears arise. The Fed decision is the first since new tariffs set off a trade war and stock volatility.
Judge blocks EPA from canceling $20 billion in Biden era grants
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge blocks EPA from canceling $20 billion in Biden era grants
March 19 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency can't have back climate grants issued during the Biden administration, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, but the grantees cannot access the money either.
Trump fires two Democrat FTC commissioners
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump fires two Democrat FTC commissioners
March 19 (UPI) -- A now-former commissioner with the Federal Trade Commission is headed to court Wednesday to testify that President Donald Trump illegally fired him.
Trump CFPB cuts raise concern about financial crises, conflict of interest
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump CFPB cuts raise concern about financial crises, conflict of interest
March 19 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is well on its way to abolishing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau while state officials and other organizations are preparing for what comes next.
Two men convicted in 2022 smuggling conspiracy that killed 53 migrants
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Two men convicted in 2022 smuggling conspiracy that killed 53 migrants
March 19 (UPI) -- A federal jury has convicted two men for their involvement in the fatal smuggling scheme that led to the deaths of 53 migrants in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in 2022.
Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution
March 19 (UPI) -- Louisiana has carried out its first nitrogen hypoxia execution and its first execution in 15 years, killing Jessie Hoffman Jr. on Tuesday night for the 1996 kidnapping, rape and murder of a 28-year-old woman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ICE arrests noted immigration activist in Aurora, Colo.
ICE arrests noted immigration activist in Aurora, Colo.
U.N. agency warns bird flu spreading at 'unprecedented' scale, calls for global response
U.N. agency warns bird flu spreading at 'unprecedented' scale, calls for global response
Missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki's parents ask Dominican police to declare her dead
Missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki's parents ask Dominican police to declare her dead
No drug use, special treatment apparent in Prince Harry's visa request
No drug use, special treatment apparent in Prince Harry's visa request
Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement