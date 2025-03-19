Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 19, 2025 / 9:55 PM

Trump reportedly to sign executive order closing Education Department

By Allen Cone
The U.S. Department of Education, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., is the smallest government agency. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The U.S. Department of Education, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., is the smallest government agency. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Thursday that will close the Department of Education though Congress needs to sign off on it, media outlets reported Wednesday.

Trump has vowed to eliminate the agency and Education Secretary Linda McMahon was hired to "put herself out of a job" in the smallest federal agency with only 4,245 employees before the workforce was cut in half last month.

Advertisement

Trump will be at an event at the White House to sign the order directing McMahon to "take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the States, while continuing to ensure the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs and benefits on which Americans rely," according to information obtained by NBC News and USA Today.

Advertisement

Although the Senate and House must approve the closure of the agency, the Trump administration could restrict the agency's work.

Related

McMahon recently reduced the size of the Education Department by half. She said the job terminations were the first step toward shutting down the agency.

"That was the President's mandate," McMahon said last week in an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News. "His directive to me, clearly, is to shut down the Department of Education, which we know we'll have to work with Congress, you know, to get that accomplished."

During her confirmation hearing in February, she said, "We'd like to do this right," adding the agency "clearly could not be shut down without" Congress.

The Senate vote during her confirmation was 51-45 with all Democrats voting against and every Republican backing her. Two Republicans and two Democrats didn't vote.

National Education Association President Becky Pringle criticized the planned executive order.

"If successful, Trump's continued actions will hurt all students by sending class sizes soaring, cutting job training programs, making higher education more expensive and out of reach for middle class families, taking away special education services for students with disabilities and gutting student civil rights protections," Pringle said in a statement.

Advertisement

She accused Trump and Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency, of ramming "their wrecking ball at public schools and the futures of the 50 million students in rural, suburban and urban communities across America to pay for tax handouts for billionaires."

The plan is to shift much of the department's duties to the states, where curricula is determined, as well as other agencies.

"Your state is going to control your children's education. We're moving it out of Washington immediately," Trump said at a campaign event last year in Saginaw, Mich. "We're going to do that very fast, and it's going to be great."

Trump told reporters in the White House on March 6 that student loans would be brought under the Treasury Department, Commerce Department or the Small Business Administration.

The $268 billion appropriations in the department last year represented 4% of the U.S. budget.

The agency administers federal funding for K-12 schools, including through Title I for students in lower-income communities and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Schools have been forced to comply with the Trump administration's demands to halt diversity, equity and inclusion programs, which have been challenged in court. In addition, employees, like in other agencies, have been terminated or applied for a buyout.

Advertisement

Last week, the Education Department announced investigations into more than 50 universities it accused of "engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs."

The Education Department was created in 1979 under the Jimmy Carter administration as a result of a spinoff from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, which also resulted in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Latest Headlines

Kohl's 'temporarily' won't accept Amazon returns at some stores
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Kohl's 'temporarily' won't accept Amazon returns at some stores
March 19 (UPI) -- Kohl's is temporarily not accepting Amazon returns at some department stores, the company confirmed to media outlets Wednesday.
$793K allocated for Tennessee unemployment recipients due to Helene damage
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
$793K allocated for Tennessee unemployment recipients due to Helene damage
March 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday allocated $793,000 to support Tennessee residents who are still impacted by Tropical Storm Helene and continue receiving unemployment benefits.
Greenpeace ordered to pay $660M for Dakota Access Pipeline protests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Greenpeace ordered to pay $660M for Dakota Access Pipeline protests
March 19 (UPI) -- Greenpeace must pay $660 million to Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners and subsidiary Dakota Access LLC for inciting illegal activities during anti-pipeline protests nearly a decade ago.
The Fed holds interest rates steady as U.S. economy attempts to navigate Trump policy
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
The Fed holds interest rates steady as U.S. economy attempts to navigate Trump policy
March 19 (UPI) -- The 99% chance the U.S. Federal Reserve was going to hold interest rates steady as recession fears rose became a certainty. The Fed decision was the first since new tariffs set off a trade war and stock volatility.
N.J. town's mayor arrested, charged with DUI, child endangerment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.J. town's mayor arrested, charged with DUI, child endangerment
March 19 (UPI) -- The mayor of Lumberton Township (N.J.) Mayor Gina LaPlaca is charged with DUI, reckless driving, driving with an expired license and child endangerment for allegedly driving drunk on St. Patrick's Day.
U.S. border officials in Indiana confiscate nearly $10K worth of fake Botox products
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. border officials in Indiana confiscate nearly $10K worth of fake Botox products
March 19 (UPI) -- U.S. border officials in Indiana recently seized a handful of counterfeit Botox products with a street value of nearly $10,000.
Minnesota state senator faces charges of solicitation of minor for prostitution
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Minnesota state senator faces charges of solicitation of minor for prostitution
March 19 (UPI) -- Justin Eichorn, 40, a Republican Minnesota state senator, is facing federal charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.
Armed man surrenders after 'barricade incident' outside CIA headquarters, authorities say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Armed man surrenders after 'barricade incident' outside CIA headquarters, authorities say
March 19 (UPI) -- An armed man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a "barricade incident" for several hours outside Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Northern Virginia, about 9 miles from Washington, D.C.
U-Penn loses $175M in federal funds over transgender sports policy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U-Penn loses $175M in federal funds over transgender sports policy
March 19 (UPI) -- The University of Pennsylvania's policy allowing biological males to compete in women's sports caused the Trump administration to withhold $175 million in funding for the Ivy League school.
ICE arrests noted immigration activist in Aurora, Colo.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
ICE arrests noted immigration activist in Aurora, Colo.
March 18 (UPI) -- Immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra is being held at the Aurora, Colo., Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility after her arrest by ICE agents on Monday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Minnesota state senator faces charges of solicitation of minor for prostitution
Minnesota state senator faces charges of solicitation of minor for prostitution
Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
Germany warns citizens traveling to U.S. after 3 nationals detained
Trump CFPB cuts raise concern about financial crises, conflict of interest
Trump CFPB cuts raise concern about financial crises, conflict of interest
Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 18 in Ukraine after U.S. partial cease-fire agreement
Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 18 in Ukraine after U.S. partial cease-fire agreement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement