AG Bondi calls attacks on Tesla facilities 'domestic terrorism' after two more dealerships targeted

March 18 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi called a spate of recent attacks targeting Tesla facilities and vehicles "domestic terrorism" Tuesday evening, after two dealerships were the victims of arson overnight. Tesla vehicles and property have increasingly become targets of public backlash since its chief executive officer, Elon Musk, has been leading a controversial reshaping of the federal government through his Department of Government Efficiency. Advertisement

Facilities have been set ablaze, cars have been vandalized and shot at and charging stations graffitied.

"The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism," Bondi said in a statement. "The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences."

The attorney general added that they will continue investigations that impose "severe consequences" on those involved in the attacks.

Bondi also suggested, without providing evidence, that the attacks may be coordinated and part of a conspiracy, stating individuals they will pursue include "those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes."

Bondi's statement comes after two dealerships, one in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the other in Kansas City, Mo., were attacked overnight.

Authorities in Las Vegas said an individual targeted a Tesla dealership in the 6200 block of Badura Avenue early Tuesday.

The suspect, dressed in black, spray painted "resist" in red letters on the front doors of the facility and used Molotov cocktails to set vehicles ablaze.

At least five vehicles were damaged, including two that were fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.

The suspect is also accused of firing at least three rounds into vehicles.

Local police and fire departments were called to the scene at about 2:45 a.m. and the fires were promptly extinguished, authorities said during a press conference.

Spencer Evans, the FBI special agent in charge of the Las Vegas field office, told reporters that the terrorism task force is investigating the crime.

He said the investigation was too early to know for sure if the crime reaches the threshold of terrorism, but that it "certainly has some of the hallmarks" of terrorism

"None of those factors are lost on us," he said.

Late Monday, Cybertrucks at a south Kansas City Tesla dealership were damaged, according to a statement from FBI Kansas City.

The FBI said it was investigating the crime in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Musk repeatedly used his social media platform X on Tuesday to condemn the violence, describing it as "violent terrorism" and "extreme domestic terrorism," while calling "the left the party of violence & hate."

On Fox News on Tuesday, Musk said he was "shocked" by the "hatred and violence from the left."

"Tesla is a peaceful company, we've never done anything harmful, I've never done anything harmful, I've only done productive things," he said. "There's some kind of mental illness thing going on here because it just doesn't make any sense."

The attacks come as there have been protests across the United States against Musk's actions in the federal government.

After backing President Donald Trump's election campaign with hundreds of millions of dollars, Musk was appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, which, despite its name, is not a federal department but a temporary organization.

Tasked with reducing waste, spending and fraud, DOGE has claimed to have saved more than $110 billion through cancelling federal contracts, dismantling departments and conducting mass firings, which have attracted several lawsuits from unions and Democratic attorneys general.

Democrats have criticized Musk and DOGE for being opaque and undemocratic while expressing concerns over the organization's access to sensitive information. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., last month called it "an unelected shadow government."

He has also raised concerns over his calls to impeach judges he calls corrupt when they rule against the Trump administration.

Amid the political backlash, Tesla stocks have precipitously dropped in the last few months, and President Donald Trump earlier this month held a press conference in front of the White House with Tesla vehicles, in which he pledged to purchase one.

Authorities in Oregon earlier this month said a Tesla dealership was shot multiple times and police in Colorado in February arrested a 40-year-old woman accused of repeatedly vandalizing a Tesla dealership in Loveland.

During the press conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Evans warned those who may consider conducting similar crimes to think again.

"Violent acts like this are unacceptable regardless of where they occur and especially to those who might think that something like this is justifiable or potentially even admirable, we want to let you know it's a federal crime, we will come after you, we will find you and prosecute you to the full extent of the law," he said.