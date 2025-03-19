Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution

Louisiana executed Jessie Hoffman Jr. by nitrogen hypoxia Tuesday night, making him the first person killed in the state by this method. Photo courtesy of Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill/ Release

March 19 (UPI) -- Louisiana has carried out its first nitrogen hypoxia execution and its first execution in 15 years, killing Jessie Hoffman Jr. on Tuesday night for the 1996 kidnapping, rape and murder of a 28-year-old woman. Hoffman was executed at the West Feliciana Parish Coroner's Office and was pronounced dead at about 6:50 p.m. CDT, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections told UPI in an emailed statement. Advertisement

He was convicted in 1997 for killing Mary Margaret "Molly" Elliot in St. Tammany Parish, La., in November of the previous year.

LDPSC Secretary Gary Westcott told reporters in a press conference that followed the execution that Hoffman declined a final meal and a last statement.

Hoffman was visited throughout the day by his family, spiritual advisor and attorney, Westcott said.

At 6:12 p.m., Hoffman was escorted to the execution chamber, positioned on the gurney and had the mask set in place over his face.

Advertisement

Westcott said the nitrogen flowed for 19 minutes, starting a 6:21 p.m.

"Tonight, justice was served for Molly Elliot and for the State of Louisiana," Louisiana Attorney General Elizabeth Murrill said during the press conference while holding up an enlarged wedding photo of Hoffman's victim.

Elliot's naked body was found by a duck hunter on a dock by the Middle Pearl River in St. Tammany Parish on Nov. 28, 1996, which was Thanksgiving Day.

During the trial, evidence showed that Hoffman had kidnapped Elliot at gunpoint in her own car from a parking garage near where he worked, according to court documents.

He forced her to drive to an ATM to withdraw money. Elliot then, under gunpoint, drove to a remote area of St. Tammany Parish, where he raped her.

The court documents state she was still naked when Hoffman marched her down a dirt path to the makeshift dock where she was forced to kneel and then shot in the head.

She likely survived for a few minutes before succumbing to her injuries in the cold November night, the documents state.

Hoffman's death comes as the state has sought to resume executions.

Last year, the Louisiana Congress passed legislation to include the use of nitrogen hypoxia to conduct death sentences. On Feb. 10, Gov. Jeff Landry said the state had finalized and implemented its updated protocol for the highly controversial method of nitrogen hypoxia, which deprives the brain of oxygen by forcing inmates to breathe nitrogen.

Advertisement

Hoffman is the first person in Louisiana to be executed in this manner.

Only four other death row inmates in the United States -- all in Alabama -- have been executed with this method since it was used to kill Kenneth Eugene Smith in Alabama in January 2024.

Another inmate, Christopher Sepulvado, 81, was supposed to be Louisiana's first nitrogen hypoxia execution, which was scheduled for Monday, but he died on death row late last month.

Hoffman's execution is also the first in Louisiana since Gerald Bordelon, 47, was executed on Jan. 7, 2010.

During the Tuesday night press conference, Murrill said she and Landry made a promise to the people of Louisiana and the families of murder victims that they would "put them first and that we would follow the law."

"Justice has been delayed for these victims and their families for far too long, she said. "I, along with my office, remain committed to ensuring that justice is carried out in all the death penalty cases.

"Jessie Hoffman was convicted and sentenced to death by a jury for his heinous crimes. He received multiple appeals, he received even more appeals and review in the last several days. Now he faces his ultimate judgment before God."

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed legislation making her state the fifth to approve the use of nitrogen gas to perform executions.

Hoffman is the seventh person to be executed in the United States this year, and the second by nitrogen hypoxia.

Earlier this month, Brad Keith Sigmon was executed in South Carolina by firing squad, the first time that method has been used to carry out a death sentence in the United States in 15 years.