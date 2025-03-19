Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 19, 2025 / 3:12 PM

FBI's lead terrorist list renamed Threat Screening Center to reflect 'expanded' mission

By Chris Benson
FBI Director Kash Patel (seen Feb. 21 in Washington, D.C.), who received a historically unenthusiastic Senate confirmation and was among President Donald Trump's more controversial nominees to join his second administration, said Wednesday the FBI will now expand the TSC watchlist to include "cartel and gang members" from newly designated foreign terrorist orgs. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
1 of 2 | FBI Director Kash Patel (seen Feb. 21 in Washington, D.C.), who received a historically unenthusiastic Senate confirmation and was among President Donald Trump's more controversial nominees to join his second administration, said Wednesday the FBI will now expand the TSC watchlist to include "cartel and gang members" from newly designated foreign terrorist orgs. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- FBI officials say renaming its Terrorist Screening Center to "Threat Screening Center" is part of the federal government's newly "expanded" and "broader mission" to combat foreign threats by America's "lead terrorist watchlisting entity."

"With expanding and growing threats, we are reflecting that in our name," TSC Director Michael Glasheen wrote Wednesday in a release by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Advertisement

The so-called "Threat Screening Center," a division of the FBI, has been the U.S. government's "lead terrorist watchlisting entity" for more than 20 years, according to the bureau.

Glasheen called the TSC "a powerful tool that can be used to fight all national security threats" and that the name change is a signal to the American public. He added that watchlisting transnational organized crime plays "an important role in U.S. security interests while we continue to prevent terrorist attacks."

Related

It began operating in 2003 and stemmed as a direct result of the devastating Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on American soil.

The TSC, the brainchild of Bush administration officials under then-U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, FBI Director Robert Mueller and then-U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, was designed and intended to "consolidate terrorist watchlists and provide 24/7 operational support for thousands of federal screeners across the country and around the world," and to ensure a unified base of "anti-terror" information and federal watch lists.

Advertisement

FBI officials claimed that as national security threats continue to evolve, the TSC has "expanded beyond terrorism watchlisting and screening to address other national security threats," which they added include such things like transnational organized crime and the recent designation of eight drug cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organizations.

"Border security is essential to protecting our country and providing safer communities for our citizens," stated FBI Director Kash Patel.

However, by 2008 the American Civil Liberties Union was sounding the alarm on the TSC, arguing at that it was rendered ineffective for what ACLU officials claimed had at least 1 million names on it at the time. Federal officials, however, were quick to refute and say it had only about 400,000 names on the U.S. government's anti-terror list.

"Independent government audits have recognized our ongoing efforts to constantly check watch list data to improve quality, reduce the number of misidentifications or mitigate their effects, and enhance traveler redress efforts," the TSC claimed in a statement in the last months under former President George W. Bush.

Patel, who received a historically unenthusiastic Senate confirmation and was among President Donald Trump's more controversial nominees to join his second administration, added that the FBI will now expand the watchlist to include "cartel and gang members from newly designated foreign terrorist organizations."

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Patel claimed this new change would aid law enforcement and intelligence community partners "as we all work together toward the goal of crushing violent crime within our borders."

Latest Headlines

Pentagon plans up to 60,000 civilian job cuts
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Pentagon plans up to 60,000 civilian job cuts
March 19 (UPI) -- Massive government job cuts by the Trump administration continued Tuesday as the Pentagon said 50,000-60,000 civilian jobs will be slashed. That's a 5%-8% defense workforce reduction.
Trump invites oil industry executives to White House for price, tariffs talks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump invites oil industry executives to White House for price, tariffs talks
March 19 (UPI) -- Fifteen oil industry executives will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday to discuss oil prices and tariffs.
Romney, Manchin join CRFB financial think tank
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Romney, Manchin join CRFB financial think tank
March 19 (UPI) -- The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget financial think tank has added former U.S. Senators Mitt Romney and Joe Manchin to its Board of Directors.
U.S. Institute of Peace sues Trump administration for 'unlawful dismantling'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Institute of Peace sues Trump administration for 'unlawful dismantling'
March 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Institute of Peace filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Trump administration after being taken over and taken apart by the Trump administration.
Chicago faces snow, slippery travel hours after severe weather
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chicago faces snow, slippery travel hours after severe weather
The same storm bringing the risk of severe weather and even a couple of tornadoes to the vast Chicago metro area into Wednesday evening will rapidly push cold air into the region Wednesday night along with snow.
AFT sues Education Department over student loan system interference
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
AFT sues Education Department over student loan system interference
March 19 (UPI) -- The American Federation of Teachers labor union filed suit Tuesday and named both the U.S. Department of Education and Education Secretary Linda McMahon as defendants.
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty sues Trump administration for blocking funding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty sues Trump administration for blocking funding
March 19 (UPI) -- The independent international news organization Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty sued the United States Agency for Global Media for trying to stop a grant it was awarded by Congress.
Economists expect 99% probability that the Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Economists expect 99% probability that the Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
March 19 (UPI) -- There's a 99% chance the Federal reserve will hold interest rates steady Wednesday as recession fears arise. The Fed decision is the first since new tariffs set off a trade war and stock volatility.
Judge blocks EPA from canceling $20 billion in Biden era grants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge blocks EPA from canceling $20 billion in Biden era grants
March 19 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency can't have back climate grants issued during the Biden administration, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, but the grantees cannot access the money either.
Trump fires two Democrat FTC commissioners
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump fires two Democrat FTC commissioners
March 19 (UPI) -- A now-former commissioner with the Federal Trade Commission is headed to court Wednesday to testify that President Donald Trump illegally fired him.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ICE arrests noted immigration activist in Aurora, Colo.
ICE arrests noted immigration activist in Aurora, Colo.
U.N. agency warns bird flu spreading at 'unprecedented' scale, calls for global response
U.N. agency warns bird flu spreading at 'unprecedented' scale, calls for global response
Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Louisiana carries out state's first nitrogen hypoxia execution
No drug use, special treatment apparent in Prince Harry's visa request
No drug use, special treatment apparent in Prince Harry's visa request
Missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki's parents ask Dominican police to declare her dead
Missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki's parents ask Dominican police to declare her dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement