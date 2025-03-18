Trump, Putin agree to 'immediate' Ukraine peace talks, improved relations

President Donald Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 Japan Summit on June 28, 2019, in Osaka, Japan. On Tuesday, the two leaders agreed to pursue peace in Ukraine while improving U.S.-Russia relations. White House Photo by Shealah Craighead/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a roughly 90-minute phone call late Tuesday morning that might lead to ending the war in Ukraine. The two world leaders agreed on the need for immediate peace talks that are to be held in the Middle East, as well as the basic structure for cease-fire agreements that eventually would become a permanent end to the war. Advertisement

"Today, President Trump and President Putin spoke about the need for peace and a cease-fire in the Ukraine War," the White House Office of Office of Communications readout says.

"Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace," the readout adds. "The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of the people."

Trump and Putin agreed the "movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure cease-fire, as well as technical negotiations the implementation of a maritime cease-fire in the Black Sea."

Those cease-fires could lead to a "full cease-fire and permanent peace," according to the White House readout.

The readout says the conflict should not have happened and should have ended long ago with "sincere and good-faith peace efforts."

The call began at 10 a.m. EDT, with Trump participating from the Oval Office in the White House and Putin from a location in Russia.

After the call ended, Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev suggested a historic agreement has been reached that will make the world a "safer place."

"Under the leadership of President Putin and President Trump, the world has become a much safer place today!" Dmitriev said in a post on X. "Historic! Epic!" he added.

Trump and Putin also discussed matters in the Middle East and agreed Iran never should be in a position to destroy Israel, according to the White House readout.

Their discussion on the Middle East included the need to stop the proliferation of strategic weapons and to engage with others to "ensure the broadest possible application," while improving relations between the United States and Russia.

"The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has a huge upside," the White House readout says.

"This includes economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved."