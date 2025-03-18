Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 18, 2025 / 5:26 PM

Judge rules Elon Musk, DOGE efforts to close USAID likely unconstitutional

By Sheri Walsh
President Donald Trump's adviser Elon Musk responded to a judge's ruling Tuesday with the word "Indeed" when being ordered to reinstate USAID employee and contractor emails, electronic systems after shutting down the foreign aid agency last month. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | President Donald Trump's adviser Elon Musk responded to a judge's ruling Tuesday with the word "Indeed" when being ordered to reinstate USAID employee and contractor emails, electronic systems after shutting down the foreign aid agency last month. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Tuesday that efforts by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to shut down U.S. Agency for International Development "likely violated the U.S. Constitution in multiple ways."

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang ordered DOGE to reinstate USAID employee and contractors' access to email, payment and other electronic systems, according to the 68-page ruling.

Advertisement

The judge also ordered DOGE to provide written confirmation of compliance to the court within a week and confirmation that USAID would reoccupy its headquarters within two weeks.

"The court will require defendants, within 14 days, to secure and submit a written agreement among all necessary parties that ensures that USAID will be able to reoccupy USAID headquarters at its original location, in the event of a final ruling in favor of plaintiffs," the ruling states.

Related

Chuang granted the preliminary injunction Tuesday after more than two dozen current and former USAID employees and contractors challenged efforts to close the foreign aid agency.

The judge said Musk, who is the founder of SpaceX and current adviser to President Donald Trump, most likely violated the Constitution's Appointments Clause and separation of powers.

Advertisement

"To deny plaintiffs' Appointments Clause claim solely on the basis that, on paper, Musk has no formal legal authority relating to the decisions at issue, even if he is actually exercising significant authority on governmental matters, would open the door to an end-run around the Appointments Clause," Chuang wrote.

"If a president could escape Appointments Clause scrutiny by having advisers go beyond the traditional role of White House advisers who communicate the president's priority to agency heads and instead exercise significant authority throughout the federal government so as to bypass duly appointed officers, the Appointments Clause would be reduced to nothing more than a technical formality," he wrote.

Musk was put in charge of DOGE by Trump, shortly after his inauguration in January, and announced plans to shut down USAID.

USAID, which administers billions of dollars in humanitarian aid to more than 100 countries, announced last month that most of its "direct hire" workers were being placed on leave as the agency prepared to be turned over to Secretary of State Marco Rubio's control.

The American Foreign Service Association has called the Trump administration's decision to dismantle USAID a subversion of congressional authority because USAID "directly supports U.S. security and global stability."

Advertisement

In Tuesday's ruling, Chuang said Musk's decision "usurped the authority of the public's elected representatives in Congress to make decisions on whether, when and how to eliminate a federal government agency, and of officers of the United States duly appointed under the Constitution to exercise the authority entrusted to them."

Musk responded to Tuesday's decision in a post on X, referencing an article on Judge Chuang's appointment by former President Barack Obama, with one word: "Indeed."

Latest Headlines

Nvidia, GM announce strategic business partnership
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nvidia, GM announce strategic business partnership
March 18 (UPI) -- General Motors Corp. and Nvidia officials have agreed to a business partnership that will help GM more efficiently produce current and next-generation vehicles.
U.S. sanctions Guatemalan for allegedly running human smuggling operation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Guatemalan for allegedly running human smuggling operation
March 18 (UPI) -- U.S. officials have sanctioned the alleged leader of a Guatemalan trans-national criminal organization that has smuggled thousands of "illegal aliens" from Guatemala into the United States.
Trump, Putin agree to 'immediate' Ukraine peace talks, improved relations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump, Putin agree to 'immediate' Ukraine peace talks, improved relations
March 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a roughly 90-minute phone call late Tuesday morning that might lead to ending the war in Ukraine.
Chief Justice John Roberts decries Trump's call for impeachment of judge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts decries Trump's call for impeachment of judge
March 18 (UPI) -- Chief Justice John Roberts scolded President Donald Trump Tuesday for his calling to impeach judges who rule against the Trump administration.
Reps. Raskin, Connolly file new FOIA request from DOGE
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Reps. Raskin, Connolly file new FOIA request from DOGE
March 18 (UPI) -- Top House Democrats in Washington have filed a Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, request in order to get DOGE to come clean about its operations.
Google announces acquisition of Wiz cloud security
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Google announces acquisition of Wiz cloud security
March 18 (UPI) -- Google on Tuesday announced it has acquired the Wiz cloud security platform in a $32 billion deal.
Frontier Airlines offers free checked bag promotion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Frontier Airlines offers free checked bag promotion
March 18 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines took a dig at Southwest by offering newer amenities for travelers as it ushered in its so-called "New Frontier."
Tolling agencies responding to smishing scam warning of fake unpaid tolls
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tolling agencies responding to smishing scam warning of fake unpaid tolls
March 18 (UPI) -- Tollway companies across the United States are raising awareness about the resurgence of a text message phishing scam referred to as smishing.
DOGE gains access to USIP after showdown with fired staffers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DOGE gains access to USIP after showdown with fired staffers
March 18 (UPI) -- Personnel from the Department of Government Efficiency gained access to the U.S. Institute of Peace after being turned away last week.
Trump to release thousands of unredacted pages from JFK files
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump to release thousands of unredacted pages from JFK files
March 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced he will release 80,000 pages of unredacted federal files Tuesday afternoon about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
Homeland Security ordered to release Prince Harry's immigration application
Homeland Security ordered to release Prince Harry's immigration application
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
DOGE gains access to USIP after showdown with fired staffers
DOGE gains access to USIP after showdown with fired staffers
Man on FBI's most wanted list arrested in Mexico
Man on FBI's most wanted list arrested in Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement