Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 18, 2025 / 1:34 PM

Chief Justice John Roberts decries Trump's call for impeachment of judge

By Ian Stark
Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr attends President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in March. Roberts made a rare public statement Tuesday against Trump's call to impeach a judge who ruled against his administration. Pool photo by Win McNamee/UPI
Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr attends President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in March. Roberts made a rare public statement Tuesday against Trump's call to impeach a judge who ruled against his administration. Pool photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Chief Justice John Roberts scolded President Donald Trump Tuesday for his calling to impeach judges who rule against the Trump administration.

Roberts issued a rare statement against Trump's call to impeach Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia James E. Boasberg after he blocked the president's attempt to deport hundreds of Venezuelans.

Advertisement

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose," Roberts said.

Under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, Trump used an executive order Saturday to authorize the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan migrants, alleged to be gang members, to El Salvador.

Related

However, Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order Saturday blocking the deportation for 14 days, preventing the government from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport any immigrants.

The order from Boasberg further ordered the government to comply immediately, including turning around any planes that may have already left with Venezuelan migrants.

Nonetheless, the Trump administration completed flights with deportees to El Salvador, sending more than 250 migrants by air.

Advertisement

Trump has since taken to social media, posting Tuesday a reference to Boasberg that he is a "Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator," that Boasberg is "crooked" and "should be impeached!!!"

Rare as it may be for Roberts to respond as such, it's not the first time he has called out Trump, as in 2018 he criticized Trump for singling out a judge who had ruled against his first administration as an "Obama judge."

"We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," said Roberts, "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them."

Latest Headlines

Trump, Putin agree to 'immediate' Ukraine peace talks, improved relations
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Trump, Putin agree to 'immediate' Ukraine peace talks, improved relations
March 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a roughly 90-minute phone call late Tuesday morning that might lead to ending the war in Ukraine.
Reps. Raskin, Connolly file new FOIA request from DOGE
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Reps. Raskin, Connolly file new FOIA request from DOGE
March 18 (UPI) -- Top House Democrats in Washington have filed a Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, request in order to get DOGE to come clean about its operations.
Google announces acquisition of Wiz cloud security
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Google announces acquisition of Wiz cloud security
March 18 (UPI) -- Google on Tuesday announced it has acquired the Wiz cloud security platform in a $32 billion deal.
Frontier Airlines offers free checked bag promotion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Frontier Airlines offers free checked bag promotion
March 18 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines took a dig at Southwest by offering newer amenities for travelers as it ushered in its so-called "New Frontier."
Tolling agencies responding to smishing scam warning of fake unpaid tolls
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tolling agencies responding to smishing scam warning of fake unpaid tolls
March 18 (UPI) -- Tollway companies across the United States are raising awareness about the resurgence of a text message phishing scam referred to as smishing.
DOGE gains access to USIP after showdown with fired staffers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DOGE gains access to USIP after showdown with fired staffers
March 18 (UPI) -- Personnel from the Department of Government Efficiency gained access to the U.S. Institute of Peace after being turned away last week.
Trump to release thousands of unredacted pages from JFK files
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump to release thousands of unredacted pages from JFK files
March 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced he will release 80,000 pages of unredacted federal files Tuesday afternoon about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
March 18 (UPI) -- An appeals court has denied a Trump administration request to block a district court's ruling that directs it to rehire tens of thousands of federal workers it fired.
Two arrested in Texas for performing abortions
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Two arrested in Texas for performing abortions
March 17 (UPI) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with performing abortions in Texas, a state with one of the strictest bans against the controversial medical practice in the nation.
Trump vows to hold Iran responsible after fighting escalates between U.S., Houthis
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump vows to hold Iran responsible after fighting escalates between U.S., Houthis
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump vowed Monday to hold Iran responsible after fighting between the United States and Houthi militants escalated following U.S. airstrikes over the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
Homeland Security ordered to release Prince Harry's immigration application
Homeland Security ordered to release Prince Harry's immigration application
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
DOGE gains access to USIP after showdown with fired staffers
DOGE gains access to USIP after showdown with fired staffers
Man on FBI's most wanted list arrested in Mexico
Man on FBI's most wanted list arrested in Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement