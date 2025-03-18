Trending
March 18, 2025 / 6:24 PM

'Bourbon Street Hustler' tied to death of Super Bowl reporter charged with murder

By Chris Benson
Danette Colbert, 48, faces murder charges in the death of a TV reporter who was on assignment covering the Super Bowl in Kansas city in February. Photo courtesy of the Kenner Police Department
March 18 (UPI) -- Authorities said Tuesday that the Louisiana woman accused of theft in connection with the death of Telemundo reporter Adan Manzano will be charged with second-degree murder.

Danette Colbert, 48, was the last person seen with Manzano, a Kansas City-based Telemundo reporter, entering his hotel room the morning of Feb. 5. His body was discovered there later that day.

Manzano was on assignment in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, police said.

Colbert, dubbed the "Bourbon Street Hustler," has been in custody without bond since her arrest two days after Manzano, 27, was found dead inside a Comfort Suites hotel room in Kenner, roughly 13 miles west of New Orleans.

Video footage later showed her leaving the hotel room alone.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant of Colbert's residence in Slidell, where Manzano's credit card and cellphone were found about 35 miles north of downtown New Orleans.

According to investigators, a preliminary toxicology test found at the time of his death Manzano had alprazolam in his body, an anti-anxiety drug known as Xanax. He did not have prescription for the drug.

Previously, Colbert had been charged in a long string of robbery and fraud schemes, including "two instances in which she drugged a victim and stole access device cards," police said.

Dozens of other inquiries have since been filed with authorities.

"She's a career criminal," Conley said, noting she "has quite a record and rap sheet for confidence games, access device fraud and robbery schemes."

