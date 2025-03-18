Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 18, 2025 / 11:32 AM

Google announces acquisition of Wiz cloud security

By Ian Stark
Google announced Tuesday it purchased he Wiz cloud security platform. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Google announced Tuesday it purchased he Wiz cloud security platform. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Google on Tuesday announced it has acquired the Wiz cloud security platform in a $32 billion deal.

Google said in a press release that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wiz in an all-cash transaction and is just waiting due to "customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals."

Advertisement

The move, once closed, would join Wiz with Google Cloud in order to improve cloud security and accelerate the ability to "multicloud," or use multiple clouds.

Wiz also put out a statement Tuesday, noting that Wiz and Google Cloud are "both fueled by the belief that cloud security needs to be easier, more accessible, more intelligent, and democratized, so more organizations can adopt and use cloud and AI securely."

Related

Google said the move is an investment in cybersecurity and cloud computing, which it said are rapidly growing industries with a vast range of solutions," due to the "increased role of AI, and adoption of cloud services," which is said "have dramatically changed the security landscape for customers, making cybersecurity increasingly important in defending against emergent risks and protecting national security."

"Becoming part of Google Cloud is effectively strapping a rocket to our backs: it will accelerate our rate of innovation faster than what we could achieve as a standalone company," Wiz said.

Advertisement

Google said it chose to acquire WIz due to its "easy-to-use security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent cybersecurity incidents."

Google further added that this will allow it to provide protection to organizations ranging in size from "start-ups and large enterprises to governments and public sector organizations."

However, the Wiz purchase will not impair its ability to be used across all major clouds, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Oracle Cloud platforms, and will still allow customers a variety of partner security solution choices, which will be available in the Google Cloud Marketplace.

"We will still work closely with our great partners at AWS, Azure, Oracle, and across the entire industry," Wiz said.

Latest Headlines

Frontier Airlines offers free checked bag promotion
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Frontier Airlines offers free checked bag promotion
March 18 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines took a dig at Southwest by offering newer amenities for travelers as it ushered in its so-called "New Frontier."
Tolling agencies responding to smishing scam warning of fake unpaid tolls
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tolling agencies responding to smishing scam warning of fake unpaid tolls
March 18 (UPI) -- Tollway companies across the United States are raising awareness about the resurgence of a text message phishing scam referred to as smishing.
DOGE gains access to USIP after showdown with fired staffers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOGE gains access to USIP after showdown with fired staffers
March 18 (UPI) -- Personnel from the Department of Government Efficiency gained access to the U.S. Institute of Peace after being turned away last week.
Trump to release thousands of unredacted pages from JFK files
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump to release thousands of unredacted pages from JFK files
March 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced he will release 80,000 pages of unredacted federal files Tuesday afternoon about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
March 18 (UPI) -- An appeals court has denied a Trump administration request to block a district court's ruling that directs it to rehire tens of thousands of federal workers it fired.
Two arrested in Texas for performing abortions
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Two arrested in Texas for performing abortions
March 17 (UPI) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with performing abortions in Texas, a state with one of the strictest bans against the controversial medical practice in the nation.
Trump vows to hold Iran responsible after fighting escalates between U.S., Houthis
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump vows to hold Iran responsible after fighting escalates between U.S., Houthis
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump vowed Monday to hold Iran responsible after fighting between the United States and Houthi militants escalated following U.S. airstrikes over the weekend.
Trump, Putin plan to talk Tuesday about cease-fire in Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump, Putin plan to talk Tuesday about cease-fire in Ukraine
March 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to speak with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as their countries negotiate a cease-fire to the war in Ukraine.
Trump nominates Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford as FAA administrator
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump nominates Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford as FAA administrator
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday said he has nominated Republic Airways CEO and pilot Bryan Bedford to head the Federal Aviation Administration, a position that requires Senate confirmation.
Veterans Affairs to phase out gender dysphoria medical treatments
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Veterans Affairs to phase out gender dysphoria medical treatments
March 17 (UPI) -- Leaders at the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday they will phase out medical treatments for gender dysphoria to comply with President Donald Trump's "Defending Women" executive order.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
Homeland Security ordered to release Prince Harry's immigration application
Homeland Security ordered to release Prince Harry's immigration application
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
Appeals court denies Trump request to stay ruling ordering him to rehire fired workers
Trump tours Kennedy Center as chairman, vows 'we're going to fix it up'
Trump tours Kennedy Center as chairman, vows 'we're going to fix it up'
French lawmaker calls for U.S. to return Statue of Liberty
French lawmaker calls for U.S. to return Statue of Liberty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement