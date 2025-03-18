Google announces acquisition of Wiz cloud security

Google announced Tuesday it purchased he Wiz cloud security platform. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Google on Tuesday announced it has acquired the Wiz cloud security platform in a $32 billion deal. Google said in a press release that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wiz in an all-cash transaction and is just waiting due to "customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals." Advertisement

The move, once closed, would join Wiz with Google Cloud in order to improve cloud security and accelerate the ability to "multicloud," or use multiple clouds.

Wiz also put out a statement Tuesday, noting that Wiz and Google Cloud are "both fueled by the belief that cloud security needs to be easier, more accessible, more intelligent, and democratized, so more organizations can adopt and use cloud and AI securely."

Google said the move is an investment in cybersecurity and cloud computing, which it said are rapidly growing industries with a vast range of solutions," due to the "increased role of AI, and adoption of cloud services," which is said "have dramatically changed the security landscape for customers, making cybersecurity increasingly important in defending against emergent risks and protecting national security."

"Becoming part of Google Cloud is effectively strapping a rocket to our backs: it will accelerate our rate of innovation faster than what we could achieve as a standalone company," Wiz said.

Google said it chose to acquire WIz due to its "easy-to-use security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent cybersecurity incidents."

Google further added that this will allow it to provide protection to organizations ranging in size from "start-ups and large enterprises to governments and public sector organizations."

However, the Wiz purchase will not impair its ability to be used across all major clouds, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Oracle Cloud platforms, and will still allow customers a variety of partner security solution choices, which will be available in the Google Cloud Marketplace.

"We will still work closely with our great partners at AWS, Azure, Oracle, and across the entire industry," Wiz said.