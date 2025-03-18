Frontier Airlines offers free checked bag promotion

Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer passengers a free checked bag after Southwest Airlines announced plans to shutter its free bags policy. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

March 18 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced new amenities for travelers including a promotion for a free checked bag after competitor Southwest Airlines ended its free bags policy. Frontier announced that customers can select a free bundle package that includes a seat assignment and a carry-on bag, without an upcharge, if they book with the airline Tuesday through March 24 for trips through Aug. 18 in its new promotion which applies to non-stop flights booked via the budget carrier's app or website. In addition, Frontier said it would include a free checked back for departing flights May 28 through Aug. 18. Advertisement

"At the end of the day, travelers just want to be valued," Barry Biffle, Frontier Airlines' CEO, said Tuesday in a release.

"We're bringing back the things people love about flying -- free bags, free seat selection, and flexibility -- without the extra fees. No games, just great value."

Southwest Airlines announced on March 11 that beginning May 28 it will end its long-existing policy of permitting flyers to check two free bags.

Other airlines like Spirit and Frontier have offered fare bundles as it eased its stricter policies, such as change fees, while larger airlines like Delta, American, United and Southwest have assumed ticketed options that smaller carriers have offered passengers.

It arrived a little more than a month after Spirit Airlines rejected Frontier's most recent merger proposal.

Meanwhile, airline executives at Delta, United and Spirit say Southwest's new changes could be good for other carriers.

"Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we're running towards it," Biffle said Tuesday. "Think of this as the ultimate 'divorce your old airline' deal. If travelers show us the love, we'll make these perks permanent."