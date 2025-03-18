Frontier Airlines offers free checked bag promotion

March 18 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced new amenities for travelers including a promotion for a free checked bag after competitor Southwest Airlines ended its free bags policy.
Frontier announced that customers can select a free bundle package that includes a seat assignment and a carry-on bag, without an upcharge, if they book with the airline Tuesday through March 24 for trips through Aug. 18 in its new promotion which applies to non-stop flights booked via the budget carrier's app or website. In addition, Frontier said it would include a free checked back for departing flights May 28 through Aug. 18.