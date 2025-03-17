Trending
U.S. News
March 17, 2025 / 7:25 PM

Veterans Affairs to phase out gender dysphoria medical treatments

By Sheri Walsh
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins announced Monday the VA will phase out medical treatments for gender dysphoria to comply with President Donald Trump's "Defending Women" executive order, saying veterans who "want to attempt to change their sex, can do so on their own dime." File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
March 17 (UPI) -- Leaders at the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday they will phase out medical treatments for gender dysphoria to comply with President Donald Trump's "Defending Women" executive order.

"I mean no disrespect to anyone, but VA should not be focused on helping veterans attempt to change their sex. The vast majority of veterans and Americans agree, and that is why this is the right decision," said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

"All eligible veterans, including trans-identified veterans, will always be welcome at VA and will always receive the benefits and services they've earned under the law," Collins added. "But if veterans want to attempt to change their sex, they can do so on their own dime."

While the VA has never provided sex-change surgeries, it has offered cross-sex hormone therapy, voice training and gender-affirming prosthetics.

The VA said funding, allocated to any gender dysphoria medical treatments, would be redirected to help paralyzed veterans and amputees "regain their independence."

President Trump signed the "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government" executive order shortly after his inauguration on Jan. 20.

"It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female," the executive order states. "These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

In addition to phasing out treatments for gender dysphoria, the VA said bathrooms, locker rooms and patient rooms are now designated by male or female, or unisex for single-person spaces.

The Modern Military Association of America blasted Monday's announcement, calling the gender dysphoria rollback "a direct assault on the well-being of vulnerable LGBTQ+ veterans, jeopardizing their access to essential care."

"Combined with the administration's planned cut of 80,000 VA employees, these actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the nation's commitment to those who have served," said Rachel Branaman, executive director of the Modern Military Association of America.

Currently, there are more than 134,000 transgender veterans in the United States, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality. Fewer than 9,000 of the VA department's 9.1 million veterans, enrolled in medical care services, are believed to be transgender.

