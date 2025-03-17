Two arrested in Texas for performing abortions

Two people in Texas have been arrested and charged in connection with violating the state's strict abortion laws. File Photo by Paul Beaty/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with performing abortions in Texas, a state with one of the nation's strictest bans against the controversial medical practice. Maria Margarita Rojas, 48, and Jose Cendan Ley, 29, were arrested on charges of practicing medicine without a license and performance of an abortion, Waller County District Attorney Sean Whittmore said. Advertisement

"In Waller County we respect the sanctity of all life and our citizens expect people to follow the laws of the Great State of Texas," Whittmore said in a statement

Rojas, known as Dr. Maria, is a midwife who operates three clinics, one in each of Waller, Cypress and Spring counties. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his Healthcare Program Enforcement Division has filed a temporary restraining order to shut the facilities down.

According to Paxton, the facilities illegally employed unlicensed workers who falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals. He also said that Rojas performed abortions in her clinics, violating the Texas Human Life Protection Act.

Texas was among the states to pass so-called trigger bans that would outlaw abortion if the Supreme Court revoked federal protections for the medical practices -- which it did once the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling was overturned in the summer of 2022.

The Human Life Protection Act of 2021 outlaws abortions with very narrow exceptions for when the life of the pregnant person is at risk.

The Texas attorney general does not have independent authority under the law to prosecute criminal cases. According to Paxton's office, an extensive investigation into Roja's clinics was conducted by his Law Enforcement Division. Whittmore said he was working with Paxton's office "to see that this case is handled with all of the resources necessary to see that justice is done."

"I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state's pro-life laws and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted," Paxton said in a statement.

"Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable."

The suspects have had their bonds set at $200,000 for the charge of practicing medicine without a license and $500,000 for the abortion-related charge.