U.S. News
March 17, 2025 / 11:20 PM

Two arrested in Texas for performing abortions

By Darryl Coote
Two people in Texas have been arrested and charged in connection with violating the state's strict abortion laws. File Photo by Paul Beaty/UPI
Two people in Texas have been arrested and charged in connection with violating the state's strict abortion laws. File Photo by Paul Beaty/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with performing abortions in Texas, a state with one of the nation's strictest bans against the controversial medical practice.

Maria Margarita Rojas, 48, and Jose Cendan Ley, 29, were arrested on charges of practicing medicine without a license and performance of an abortion, Waller County District Attorney Sean Whittmore said.

"In Waller County we respect the sanctity of all life and our citizens expect people to follow the laws of the Great State of Texas," Whittmore said in a statement

Rojas, known as Dr. Maria, is a midwife who operates three clinics, one in each of Waller, Cypress and Spring counties. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his Healthcare Program Enforcement Division has filed a temporary restraining order to shut the facilities down.

According to Paxton, the facilities illegally employed unlicensed workers who falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals. He also said that Rojas performed abortions in her clinics, violating the Texas Human Life Protection Act.

Texas was among the states to pass so-called trigger bans that would outlaw abortion if the Supreme Court revoked federal protections for the medical practices -- which it did once the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling was overturned in the summer of 2022.

The Human Life Protection Act of 2021 outlaws abortions with very narrow exceptions for when the life of the pregnant person is at risk.

The Texas attorney general does not have independent authority under the law to prosecute criminal cases. According to Paxton's office, an extensive investigation into Roja's clinics was conducted by his Law Enforcement Division. Whittmore said he was working with Paxton's office "to see that this case is handled with all of the resources necessary to see that justice is done."

"I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state's pro-life laws and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted," Paxton said in a statement.

"Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable."

The suspects have had their bonds set at $200,000 for the charge of practicing medicine without a license and $500,000 for the abortion-related charge.

Trump vows to hold Iran responsible after fighting escalates between U.S., Houthis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump vows to hold Iran responsible after fighting escalates between U.S., Houthis
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump vowed Monday to hold Iran responsible after fighting between the United States and Houthi militants escalated following U.S. airstrikes over the weekend.
Trump, Putin plan to talk Tuesday about cease-fire in Ukraine
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump, Putin plan to talk Tuesday about cease-fire in Ukraine
March 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to speak with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as their countries negotiate a cease-fire to the war in Ukraine.
Trump nominates Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford as FAA administrator
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump nominates Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford as FAA administrator
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday said he has nominated Republic Airways CEO and pilot Bryan Bedford to head the Federal Aviation Administration, a position that requires Senate confirmation.
Veterans Affairs to phase out gender dysphoria medical treatments
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Veterans Affairs to phase out gender dysphoria medical treatments
March 17 (UPI) -- Leaders at the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday they will phase out medical treatments for gender dysphoria to comply with President Donald Trump's "Defending Women" executive order.
Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump terminates Secret Service protection for Hunter, Ashley Biden
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday said he "immediately" revoked Secret Service protection for two of former president Joe Biden's children, Ashley and Hunter.
Trump tours Kennedy Center as chairman, vows 'we're going to fix it up'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump tours Kennedy Center as chairman, vows 'we're going to fix it up'
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday toured the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., as self-appointed chairman, vowing "we're going to fix it up."
Starliner astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore to begin journey back to Earth
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Starliner astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore to begin journey back to Earth
March 17 (UPI) -- Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded at the International Space Station for nine months, will finally return to Earth on Tuesday, one day earlier than expected.
GM recalls 90,000 Cadillac, Chevy Camaro models over transmission issues
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GM recalls 90,000 Cadillac, Chevy Camaro models over transmission issues
March 17 (UPI) -- General Motors will recall more than 90,000 Cadillac and Chevrolet Camaro models due to transmission control valve issues which could cause lock tires and lead to a crash.
PepsiCo to buy soda brand poppi in nearly $2B deal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
PepsiCo to buy soda brand poppi in nearly $2B deal
March 17 (UPI) -- PepsiCo announced Monday it will acquire the Shark Tank-inspired probiotic soda brand poppi in a nearly $2 billion business deal.
N.Y. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer cancels book tour over security concerns
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
N.Y. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer cancels book tour over security concerns
March 17 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has postponed a number of U.S. stops on a book tour over safety concerns after outrage among the Democratic base for his vote related to the averted government shutdown.
