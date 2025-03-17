Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 17, 2025 / 6:06 PM

Starliner astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore to begin journey back to Earth

By Sheri Walsh
Boeing Starliner astronauts Suni Williams (R) and Butch Wilmore (L) pose with SpaceX Crew-9 members NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov inside the vestibule between the International Space Station and SpaceX Dragon capsule. The four will return to Earth on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of NASA
Boeing Starliner astronauts Suni Williams (R) and Butch Wilmore (L) pose with SpaceX Crew-9 members NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov inside the vestibule between the International Space Station and SpaceX Dragon capsule. The four will return to Earth on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of NASA

March 17 (UPI) -- Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded at the International Space Station for nine months, will finally return to Earth, one day earlier than expected, NASA said Monday.

The Boeing Starliner crew will undock from space station Tuesday at 1:05 a.m. EDT to start their return trip alongside two SpaceX Crew-9 members, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who are wrapping up a six-month mission at there.

Advertisement

The SpaceX Dragon capsule, which carried four astronauts of the Crew-10 mission to space station Sunday, is expected to splash down 17 hours later at about 5:57 p.m. EDT Tuesday off the coast of Florida.

"Two days after Crew-10 arrived at the Space Station, Dragon and Crew-9 are set to depart Tuesday," SpaceX wrote Monday in a post on X.

NASA had initially targeted a Wednesday undocking and flight home, but decided to move it up a day "based on favorable conditions forecast for the evening of Tuesday," the space agency said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The updated return target continues to allow the space station crew members time to complete handover duties, while providing operational flexibility ahead of less favorable weather conditions expected for later in the week," NASA said.

Williams and Wilmore launched the first crewed test flight of Starliner, which Boeing had hoped would become a second vehicle for NASA, on June 5.

As Starliner approached the space station, five of the capsule's thrusters malfunctioned. That malfunction, which was a separate issue from the helium leaks in Starliner's propulsion system, delayed the capsule's docking.

While the astronauts were scheduled to spend only eight days at space station, NASA returned Starliner to Earth unmanned in September after it was determined too risky to carry a crew.

On Sunday, the Crew-10 mission, carrying NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, arrived at the space station.

Crew-10 lifted off Friday night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida after crews resolved an air pocket issue in the hydraulics system for the clamp arm supporting the Falcon 9 rocket.

Ayers, McClain, Onishi and Peskov will conduct science experiments aboard space station for the next six months, as Hague and Gorbunov have done since arriving in September.

Advertisement

While Williams and Wilmore have repeatedly claimed they were not "stranded" in space, they admit the uncertainty over the last nine months likely took a toll on their families waiting from Earth.

Earlier this month, Williams told reporters she and Wilmore have found their extended stay on the space station exciting.

"Every day is interesting because we're up in space and it's a lot of fun," she said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump tours Kennedy Center at chairman, vows 'we're going to fix it up'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump tours Kennedy Center at chairman, vows 'we're going to fix it up'
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday toured the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., as self-appointed chairman, vowing "we're going to fix it up."
GM recalls 90,000 Cadillac, Chevy Camaro models over transmission issues
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
GM recalls 90,000 Cadillac, Chevy Camaro models over transmission issues
March 17 (UPI) -- General Motors will recall more than 90,000 Cadillac and Chevrolet Camaro models due to transmission control valve issues which could cause lock tires and lead to a crash.
PepsiCo to buy soda brand poppi in nearly $2B deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
PepsiCo to buy soda brand poppi in nearly $2B deal
March 17 (UPI) -- PepsiCo announced Monday it will acquire the Shark Tank-inspired probiotic soda brand poppi in a nearly $2 billion business deal.
N.Y. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer cancels book tour over security concerns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.Y. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer cancels book tour over security concerns
March 17 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has postponed a number of U.S. stops on a book tour over safety concerns after outrage among the Democratic base for his vote related to the averted government shutdown.
Trump claims Biden's pardons void due to alleged autopen signatures
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump claims Biden's pardons void due to alleged autopen signatures
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump claimed Monday that preemptive pardons granted by former President Joe Biden to members of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol are not valid.
Harvard offers free tuition for families of students who earn less than $200k a year
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Harvard offers free tuition for families of students who earn less than $200k a year
March 17 (UPI) -- Massachusetts-based Harvard University says its latest financial aid expansion will enable roughly 86% of American students from a middle-income background to qualify for financial aid.
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
March 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to respond to allegations that it deported a Brown University professor despite being prohibited from doing so.
U.S. February retail sales rose 0.2%; short of analyts' expectations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. February retail sales rose 0.2%; short of analyts' expectations
March 17 (UPI) -- American consumers spent less than they were expected to do last month, even as sales still grew solidly despite recent domestic economic concerns.
Forever 21 files for bankruptcy; will stay open as it 'winds down' operations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Forever 21 files for bankruptcy; will stay open as it 'winds down' operations
March 17 (UPI) -- The retail chain Forever 21 announced it will enter bankruptcy proceedings while it seeks a buyer for the financially troubled company in its second Chapter 11 filing in six years.
Trump says he will speak with Putin on Tuesday about Ukraine cease-fire
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump says he will speak with Putin on Tuesday about Ukraine cease-fire
March 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday night he plans to speak with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as their countries negotiate a cease-fire to the war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
Treasury Secretary says administration is trying to 'avert a crisis' with government cuts
Treasury Secretary says administration is trying to 'avert a crisis' with government cuts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement