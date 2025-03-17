GM recalls 90,000 Cadillac, Chevy Camaro models over transmission issues

The Cadillac 2019 CT6 is among one of the models in GM's recall of over 90,000 vehicles for a transmission control valve issue. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
March 17 (UPI) -- General Motors plans to recall more than 90,000 Cadillac and Chevrolet Camaro models due to transmission control valve issues which could cause lock tires and lead to a crash.
"This recall only involves vehicles equipped with the 10-speed transmission," according to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Vehicles equipped with other transmissions are not affected by this recall."
The NHTSA says of the estimated 90,081 potentially affected vehicles, about 1% have been estimated to have the defect, which can come as a result of excessive wear and could cause pressure issues that result in harsher shifting.
"In rare cases, the wheels may experience a momentary lock up," the administration said in a recall notice, adding it increased the likelihood of a crash.
It said the affected models were the 2020-21 Cadillac CT4, 2020-21 Cadillac CT5, 2019-20 Cadillac CT6 and the 2020-22 Chevrolet Camaro.
GM told FOX Business that "safety of our customers is the highest priority for the entire GM team" and that GM was "working to remedy this matter through a software update as quickly as possible."
The recall stems from the driver of a 2021 Cadillac CT5, who reported in September that the front tire locked up, the agency said.
Previously, GM officials looked into the issue but because lock-ups lasted typically less than 150 milliseconds, GM determined after no reported accidents that it was not sufficient time for a vehicle to lose control. GM then ended its investigation, according to NHTSA.
However, a reopened probe in November revealed at least 115 reports of lock-ups and one reported accident, which led GM's Safety Field Action Decision Authority on Feb. 27 to conduct a recall.
Starting April 21, affected owners will be notified on about a new transmission software designed to detect the issue.