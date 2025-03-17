Trending
March 17, 2025 / 2:27 PM

N.Y. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer cancels book tour over security concerns

By Chris Benson
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was to be in New York City, Baltimore, Washington, Philadelphia and several California cities for the release of his new book, "Antisemitism in America: A Warning," but his appearances were canceled because of security concerns. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was to be in New York City, Baltimore, Washington, Philadelphia and several California cities for the release of his new book, "Antisemitism in America: A Warning," but his appearances were canceled because of security concerns. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has postponed a number of U.S. stops on a book tour over safety concerns after outrage among the Democratic base for his vote related to the averted government shutdown.

The New York Democrat, 74, was slated to be in New York City, Baltimore, Washington, Philadelphia and several California cities for the release of his new book, Antisemitism in America: A Warning.

"Due to security concerns, Sen. Schumer's book events are being rescheduled," Risa Heller, his book tour spokeswoman, wrote in a statement.

Schumer received backlash from many in the Democratic Party after he whipped nine other Senate Democrats to pass the Republican-lead funding bill backed by President Donald Trump in a 62-38 vote that kept the U.S. government open for another six months.

Schumer argued that a shutdown plays in favor of billionaire Elon Musk's and the Trump administration's ongoing effort to dismantle the federal bureaucracy, and that voting for it was the better of two bad options.

One of the postponed events in New York was scheduled to be a conversation between Schumer and Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., who joined the criticism of the minority leader's decision.

"Bailing out the Republicans without extracting anything in return is political malpractice," Torres wrote on X. He called it a "strategic miscalculation that we as a party might live to regret" in a separate post.

According to two websites for the Washington and Baltimore events, "Sen. Schumer's book tour events during the week of March 17 are being postponed for security reasons."

"We will work to reschedule this event at a later date," it added.

PepsiCo to buy soda brand poppi in nearly $2B deal
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
PepsiCo to buy soda brand poppi in nearly $2B deal
March 17 (UPI) -- PepsiCo announced Monday it will acquire the Shark Tank-inspired probiotic soda brand poppi in a nearly $2 billion business deal.
Trump claims Biden's pardons void due to alleged autopen signatures
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump claims Biden's pardons void due to alleged autopen signatures
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump claimed Monday that preemptive pardons granted by former President Joe Biden to members of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol are not valid.
Harvard offers free tuition for families of students who earn less than $200k a year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harvard offers free tuition for families of students who earn less than $200k a year
March 17 (UPI) -- Massachusetts-based Harvard University says its latest financial aid expansion will enable roughly 86% of American students from a middle-income background to qualify for financial aid.
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
March 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to respond to allegations that it deported a Brown University professor despite being prohibited from doing so.
Trump scheduled to lead Kennedy Center board meeting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump scheduled to lead Kennedy Center board meeting
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to oversee a board meeting at the Kennedy Center Monday for the first time since he was named chairperson.
U.S. February retail sales rose 0.2%; short of analyts' expectations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. February retail sales rose 0.2%; short of analyts' expectations
March 17 (UPI) -- American consumers spent less than they were expected to do last month, even as sales still grew solidly despite recent domestic economic concerns.
Forever 21 files for bankruptcy; will stay open as it 'winds down' operations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Forever 21 files for bankruptcy; will stay open as it 'winds down' operations
March 17 (UPI) -- The retail chain Forever 21 announced it will enter bankruptcy proceedings while it seeks a buyer for the financially troubled company in its second Chapter 11 filing in six years.
Trump says he will speak with Putin on Tuesday about Ukraine cease-fire
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump says he will speak with Putin on Tuesday about Ukraine cease-fire
March 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday night he plans to speak with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as their countries negotiate a cease-fire to the war in Ukraine.
Active duty airman charged with killing woman missing since August
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Active duty airman charged with killing woman missing since August
March 17 (UPI) -- An active duty airman has been arrested and charged with the death of a 21-year-old woman who has been missing since August, South Dakota authorities said.
U.S. conducts strikes into Yemen as Houthis claim attacks on aircraft carrier
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. conducts strikes into Yemen as Houthis claim attacks on aircraft carrier
March 17 (UPI) -- Fighting between the United States and Iran-backed Houthi militants appeared to intensify on Sunday, after the U.S. military killed more than 50 people in Yemen with airstrikes a day prior.
United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
Treasury Secretary says administration is trying to 'avert a crisis' with government cuts
