March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to oversee a meeting at the Kennedy Center Monday for the first time since he was named chairperson by the board he installed. He is slated to tour the center and meet with the board members, whom he appointed February after removing the board members then in place. Advertisement

The White Housse said the visit will take place at 3 p.m. EST.

Current board members include Laura Ingraham of Fox News and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, as well as Richard Grenell, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions.

Trump announced via Truth Social in February that he was "unanimously elected Chairman of the Board of the prestigious Kennedy Center" by the board, and that "We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!"

A number of performers and shows scheduled to appear at the Kennedy Center have since canceled, while others say their appearances were cancelled by the Center.

A post to X Monday announced that the murder mystery-comedy show Shear Madness will take place as scheduled at 5 p.m.