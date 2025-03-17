Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 17, 2025 / 1:39 PM

Harvard offers free tuition for families of students who earn less than $200k a year

By Chris Benson
Harvard College, the undergraduate school of Harvard University, announced Monday it will be free for students from families with annual incomes of $100,000 or less in the 2025-26 academic year. In addition, tuition-free for students from families with annual incomes of $200,000 or less. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
1 of 2 | Harvard College, the undergraduate school of Harvard University, announced Monday it will be free for students from families with annual incomes of $100,000 or less in the 2025-26 academic year. In addition, tuition-free for students from families with annual incomes of $200,000 or less. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Harvard University on Monday announced plans to expand free tuition to more students from middle-income homes.

The university announced that beginning in the 2025-2026 academic year tuition will be free for students from families with annual incomes of $200,000 or less. In addition, attending Harvard College, the undergraduate school of Harvard University will be almost completely free for students from families with annual incomes of $100,000 or less.

Advertisement

Students from families who earn less than $100,000 annually will have bills for tuition, food, housing, health insurance and travel covered and will receive a $2,000 grant in their first year and another $2,000 grant during their junior year.

"Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth," Harvard University President Alan M. Garber said Monday in a release.

Related

Harvard said its latest financial aid expansion will enable roughly 86% of American students from a middle-income background to qualify for financial aid

"By bringing people of outstanding promise together to learn with and from one another, we truly realize the tremendous potential of the University," added Garber.

Advertisement

The Massachusetts university had previously eliminated loans, opting to provide all assistance in the form of "grants," and in 2007 likewise ended home equity in determining a family's ability to pay for college.

Meanwhile, about 55% of Harvard undergraduates currently receive financial aid with families that paid an average of $15,700 for the 2023-2024 year.

Harvard had previously offered to cover the expenses for students whos families had annual incomes of $40,000 or less. This threshold, however, has increased four times since -- from $60,000 in 2006 to $85,000 in 2023.

According to officials, Harvard College's annual financial aid award budget is $275 million for the academic year 2025-26.

"We know the most talented students come from different socioeconomic backgrounds and experiences, from every state and around the globe," said William R. Fitzsimmons, Harvard College's dean of admissions and financial aid.

The globally-known Harvard -- which has produced a long list of U.S. presidents, celebrities and other world and tech leaders -- has awarded more than $3.6 billion in undergraduate financial aid since launching its Harvard Financial Aid Initiative in 2004.

Fitzsimmons stated Harvard's financial aid is "critical to ensuring that these students know Harvard College is a place where they can be part of a vibrant learning community strengthened by their presence and participation."

Advertisement

It arrived as Garber revealed days ago that the university would undergo a hiring freeze due to "substantial financial uncertainties driven by rapidly shifting federal policies," he wrote.

Latest Headlines

Trump claims Biden's pardons void due to alleged autopen signatures
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Trump claims Biden's pardons void due to alleged autopen signatures
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump claimed Monday that preemptive pardons granted by former President Joe Biden to members of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol are not valid.
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
March 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to respond to allegations that it deported a Brown University professor despite being prohibited from doing so.
Trump scheduled to lead Kennedy Center board meeting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump scheduled to lead Kennedy Center board meeting
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to oversee a board meeting at the Kennedy Center Monday for the first time since he was named chairperson.
U.S. February retail sales rose 0.2%; short of analyts' expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. February retail sales rose 0.2%; short of analyts' expectations
March 17 (UPI) -- American consumers spent less than they were expected to do last month, even as sales still grew solidly despite recent domestic economic concerns.
Forever 21 files for bankruptcy; will stay open as it 'winds down' operations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Forever 21 files for bankruptcy; will stay open as it 'winds down' operations
March 17 (UPI) -- The retail chain Forever 21 announced it will enter bankruptcy proceedings while it seeks a buyer for the financially troubled company in its second Chapter 11 filing in six years.
Trump says he will speak with Putin on Tuesday about Ukraine cease-fire
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump says he will speak with Putin on Tuesday about Ukraine cease-fire
March 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday night he plans to speak with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as their countries negotiate a cease-fire to the war in Ukraine.
Active duty airman charged with killing woman missing since August
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Active duty airman charged with killing woman missing since August
March 17 (UPI) -- An active duty airman has been arrested and charged with the death of a 21-year-old woman who has been missing since August, South Dakota authorities said.
U.S. conducts strikes into Yemen as Houthis claim attacks on aircraft carrier
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. conducts strikes into Yemen as Houthis claim attacks on aircraft carrier
March 17 (UPI) -- Fighting between the United States and Iran-backed Houthi militants appeared to intensify on Sunday, after the U.S. military killed more than 50 people in Yemen with airstrikes a day prior.
Dozens of tornadoes leave at least 39 people dead
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dozens of tornadoes leave at least 39 people dead
March 16 (UPI) -- A swarm of dust storms and tornadoes tore across the southern United States over the weekend, killing at least 39 people and leaving behind wrecked communities.
Despite court order, Trump deports hundreds of migrants
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Despite court order, Trump deports hundreds of migrants
March 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has deported hundreds of Venezuelan migrants from the United States to El Salvador whom it alleges are gang members despite a court order preventing their expulsion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
United States judge who blocked deportations faces an impeachment push
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
Hearing on deportation of Brown University doctor Roasha Alawieh canceled
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
Famed bald eagle couple's baby dies in snowstorm
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
Russian official says NATO, U.S., must provide Moscow with security guarantees of its own
Treasury Secretary says administration is trying to 'avert a crisis' with government cuts
Treasury Secretary says administration is trying to 'avert a crisis' with government cuts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement