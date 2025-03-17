Trending
U.S. News
March 17, 2025

Forever 21 files for bankruptcy; will stay open as it 'winds down' operations

By Chris Benson
The Los Angeles-based F21, the company operator, and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries entered into a plan with lenders for chapter 11 proceedings in a Delaware U.S. bankruptcy court. Photo Provided By Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
The Los Angeles-based F21, the company operator, and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries entered into a plan with lenders for chapter 11 proceedings in a Delaware U.S. bankruptcy court. Photo Provided By Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

March 17 (UPI) -- The retail chain Forever 21 announced it will enter bankruptcy proceedings while it seeks a buyer for the financially troubled company in its second Chapter 11 filing in six years.

"While we have evaluated all options to best position the company for the future, we have been unable to find a sustainable path forward, given competition from foreign fast fashion companies, which have been able to take advantage of the de minimis exemption to undercut our brand on pricing and margin, as well as rising costs, economic challenges impacting our core customers, and evolving consumer trends," Brad Sell, chief financial officer of F21 OpCo, wrote Sunday in a release.

The Los Angeles-based F21, the company operator, and some of its U.S. subsidiaries entered into a plan with lenders for Chapter 11 protections in a Delaware U.S. bankruptcy court.

The company, meanwhile, said it will "wind down" U.S. business operations while it markets the sale of some or all assets, but its website and U.S. stores will remain open.

"Following the conclusion of our strategic review and after careful deliberation, we made the decision to file for Chapter 11 to implement a court-supervised marketing process to solicit a going concern transaction, and, in the absence of such an arrangement, an orderly wind down of operations," Sell added.

However, company officials believe a "dual-path process" will "best maximize optionality and value," and in the event of a successful sale, Forever 21 may opt to pivot to facilitate a transaction.

In 2019, the fast-fashion retailer initially filed for Chapter 11 in order to "facilitate a global restructuring" that included the closing of most of its Asian and European international locations.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Forever 21's locations outside the United States operated by other licensees would not be included in the new Chapter 11 filings, and its international e-commerce sites will continue to operate.

It filed customary motions with the Delaware court for a variety of "first-day" financial relief including approval of consensual use of cash collateral to pay employee wages, benefits and fund the company as it runs through proceedings.

This follows global trends over the last few months and years, and recent news that more than 120 U.S.-based Billabong, Quicksilver and Volcom stores will permanently close following a bankruptcy filing by license operator Liberated Brands.

