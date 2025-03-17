Trending
March 17, 2025

Trump nominates Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford as FAA administrator

By Allen Cone
Republic Airways CEO and pilot Bryan Bedford has been nominated to head the Federal Aviation Administration. Photo courtesy Republic Airways
March 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday said he has nominated Republic Airways CEO and pilot Bryan Bedford to head the Federal Aviation Administration, a position that requires Senate confirmation.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social.

"As the former President and CEO of Republic Airways, Mesaba Airlines, and Business Express Airlines, Brian brings over three decades of experience in Aviation and Executive Leadership to this critical position," Trump posted.

Bedford has been president and CEO of Indiana-based regional airline Republic Airways since 1999.

Bedford disguised himself to work undercover on the front lines with employees in an episode of the TV series Undercover Boss in 2010.

Republic is a regional airline founded in 1974. Under the helm of Bedford, the company has grown from 36 turboprop aircraft to a fleet of nearly 200 E-Jet aircraft with more than $1.3 billion in revenue, according to the company website.

Bedford is rated to fly commercial aircraft.

In a joint statement, two House Republicans on Transportation committees, Sam Graves of Missouri and Troy Nehls of Texas, praised the nomination.

"As a pilot and someone with decades of first-hand experience in the aviation industry, Bryan is a great choice to lead the FAA," they wrote. "We look forward to working with him on modernizing and staffing our air traffic control system, ensuring the safety of the entire aviation system for travelers, and strengthening this critical component of our economy."

Chris Rocheleau was named acting administrator on Jan. 30.

The position was vacant one day earlier when 67 people died in a mid-air collision involving an Army helicopter and American Airlines regional jet near Reagan National Airport.

"Bryan will work with our GREAT Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, to strongly reform the Agency, safeguard our exports, and ensure the safety of nearly one billion annual passenger movements," Trump wrote. "Congratulations Bryan!"

In February, the FAA laid off about 400 probationary employees, but no air traffic controllers or critical safety personnel were terminated.

The FAA, which has 45,000 workers, has been facing air traffic controller controllers, and Duffy one month after the crash announced a "hiring supercharge." He wants to make the application process more efficient and the training more affordable.

"We must have only the highest standards for those who work in our aviation system," Trump said on Feb. 1. "Only the highest aptitude -- you have to be the highest intellect - and psychologically superior people, were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers."

