Feb. 17, 2025 / 6:02 PM / Updated at 4:19 PM

New York Mayor Eric Adams says 4 of his top deputies have resigned

By Allen Cone
New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives at his State of the City address at the Apollo theater on January 9 in New York City. File photo by Peter Foley/UPI
New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives at his State of the City address at the Apollo theater on January 9 in New York City. File photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Four New York City deputy managers resigned over May Eric Adams' cooperation with the federal government in deporting migrants despite being a sanctuary city, his office confirmed Monday.

The top city officials met remotely with the Democrat on Friday and Sunday at his mayoral residence, Politico, WNBC-TV and CNN reported.

Adams is running for re-election in a June primary.

Planning to depart are First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chauncey Parker, Adams' office confirmed.

The mayor also oversees several departments, including education and police. In all there are more than 300,000 employees.

"I am disappointed to see them go, but given the current challenges, I understand their decision and wish them nothing but success in the future," Adams said. "But let me be crystal clear: New York City will keep moving forward, just as it does every day."

He said they would remain in their current roles to ensure a "seamless transition." Adams praised their work.

Three deputies, Torres-Springer, Williams-Isom and Joshi, issued a joint statement talked about their resignations.

"Due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families, we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles," they said.

Torres-Springer, who also worked for Mayors Mike Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio on economic development and housing, expressed her decision to depart.

"It is with a very heavy heart but with unending gratitude and admiration for all of you that I share the news that I, together with DMO Meera Joshi and DMHHS Anne Williams-Isom, will be stepping down from our roles in this administration," Torres-Springer wrote in a message obtained by Politico.

She added: "I have often said the phrase 'public service is an act of love' over the course of the last several months. I have tried to live every day in my long career as a public servant showing that love."

Parker in his own statement called serving with Adams "the honor of a lifetime" but didn't mention the situation.

These decisions came after the U.S. Department of Justice Department on Monday agreed to temporarily set aside criminal charges against Adams.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was suing Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and Mark Schroeder, the head of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles for failing to enforce federal immigrations laws. Adams wasn't named.

On Thursday, Adams said his city would cooperate in deporting undocumented migrants.

As a sanctuary city, New York City is required to limit or refuse to cooperate with federal immigration law enforcement, including making arrests and sharing information.

Adams met with Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, and said he would use his executive powers to increase the city's law enforcement collaboration with federal immigration authorities.

Appearing with Homan on Fox News on Friday, Adams said there was no "quid pro quo" to get the DOJ to drop the charges in exchange for his cooperation on immigration enforcement.

The DOJ directive led to seven federal prosecutors resigning, including Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York.

On Sunday, Homan said it was "ridiculous" that letting Immigrations and Customs Enforcement into Rikers Island jail were related to the DOJ decision.

The mayor said he has no plans to resign, and was campaigning Monday in Brooklyn.

"Through all the negative headlines, rumors and criticism, I have remained clear: I'm not stepping down, I'm stepping up," he posted Sunday on X. "No matter what you read, no matter what you see -- they may want to fight me, but I'm always fighting for you."

