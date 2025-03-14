Trending
March 14, 2025 / 5:20 AM

Five killed, including infant, in multi-vehicle crash in north Austin

By Darryl Coote

March 14 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed and several injured following a multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck in Texas on Thursday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 35 in north Austin between Parmer Lane and Howard Lane. Several people were "pinned" in their vehicles, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a statement.

Three adults, a child and an infant were pronounced dead at the scene. ATCEMS said it transported 11 patients to local hospitals.

At least four adults and potentially one child sustained life-threatening injuries and three adults and two children were listed as sustaining minor injuries. It added that one adult refused transport.

A total of 17 vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Austin Police Department said all lanes of North IH 35 SB were closed "and will be for several hours."

This is a developing story.

