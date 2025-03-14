Trending
U.S. News
March 14, 2025 / 1:48 PM

At Senate hearing, Dr. Oz says he sees 'generational opportunity' for healthcare fixes

By Simon Druker
Fixing the American healthcare system would be a top priority for Dr. Mehmet Oz, the former TV show host told the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 6 | Fixing the American healthcare system would be a top priority for Dr. Mehmet Oz, the former TV show host told the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Dr. Mehmet Oz, speaking during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing Friday, said fixing the American healthcare system would be a top priority.

If confirmed, the former TV show host will lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

President Donald Trump last November announced the 64-year-old Ohio native as his pick to head up the agency.

"We have a generational opportunity to fix our healthcare system and help people stay healthy for longer," Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and author, told the committee Friday.

Oz hosted "The Dr. Oz Show" from 2009 until 2022 before deciding to run for a Pennsylvania Senate seat. He ultimately lost to Democratic Sen. John Fetterman.

The university professor and author has no experience running a large agency.

Critics have accused Oz of wanting to cut Medicare and Medicaid services, and pointed to his close ties with drug and pharmaceutical companies.

Oz has also previously made comments about privatizing Medicare.

On Friday, Oz told committee members at the hearing he would not rule out making cuts.

"Dr. Oz will be calling the shots of what gets cuts, or what stays," committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said during Friday's hearing.

Wyden also took aim at Oz's previous promotion of unproven health remedies on his show.

"Dr. Oz is another rich guy who doesn't care if your health care costs go up or an insurance company denies you coverage," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., said on X Friday morning.

"He's about to testify in front of the Senate Finance Committee, and I've got questions."

Some of those questions also related to Oz's record on abortion. While campaigning in 2022, Oz said "local political leaders" should play a role in a woman's decision to terminate her pregnancy.

