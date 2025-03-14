Education Department probes more than 45 universities for Title VI violations

Linda McMahon testifies at a United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions confirmation hearing for her nomination as Secretary of Education in February. The department is currently investigating over 100 schools on allegations relating to discrimination. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Education said Friday that has opened investigations into seven universities that are being accused of race-related improprieties. The department's Office for Civil Rights said in a press release that it opened investigations into 45 universities under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which states that "No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance." Advertisement

Educational institutions that receive federal funding originally received a Dear Colleague Letter in February that insisted each dump their diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, worded as each must "cease using race preferences and stereotypes," regarding "their admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, sanctions, discipline, and beyond," with the warning that any "institutions that fail to comply may, consistent with applicable law, face investigation and loss of federal funding."

The OCR also stated that it has opened investigations at Grand Valley State University, Ithaca College, New England College of Optometry, University of Alabama, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, University of South Florida and University of Tulsa School of Medicine, six of which for "allegedly awarding impermissible race-based scholarships," and one for "allegedly administering a program that segregates students on the basis of race."

The statement did not specify which school was singled out for alleged segregation.

Sixty universities are also under OCR scrutiny for alleged anti-Semitism, as the Education Department announced Monday after federal authorities canceled $400 million worth of grants to Columbia University last week, citing the school's response to pro-Palestinian protests on its New York City campus.