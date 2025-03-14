Trending
U.S. News
March 14, 2025 / 9:47 AM

Government shutdown: Schumer to vote in favor of CR bill, other Dems to vote 'no'

By Ian Stark
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at a press conference Wednesday. Schumer said Thursday he will vote for the CR to avoid a government shutdown. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
March 14 (UPI) -- The Senate is to vote Friday on the six-month government funding bill that was passed by the House, and while it's unclear whether it will succeed in the Senate, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer announced on the Senate floor Thursday that he'll be voting for it.

In order to pass the measure known as the continuing resolution, or CR, it's likely to require eight Democrat votes to combine with the 53 votes it is expected to receive from Senate Republicans, who hold a 53-seat majority. Should the CR fail to pass, the government will shut down Friday night.

The CR bill, which if passed would fund the federal government through Sept. 30, passed the House Tuesday almost exactly on party lines at 217-213, with one Democrat voting for and one GOP member against. House Democrats largely remain against the CR, as a statement released Thursday by House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., stated that Democrats in Congress "remain strongly opposed to the partisan spending bill under consideration in the Senate."

Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke on the Senate floor Thursday, saying that Democrats had tried to offer "a way out" of the possible bill failure, a stopgap measure to fund the government for another month, but he continued that Republicans rejected that proposal "outright," accusing President Donald Trump wanting "full control of government spending," and forcing GOP senators "to cower into submission" instead of working out a CR that would be more agreeable to both parties.

Schumer continued that while the "CR bill is very bad, the potential for a shutdown has consequences for America that are much, much worse," which he said would grant Trump more power, which he considers a "far worse option," that would give Trump and Elon Musk, the unofficial head of DOGE, "carte blanche to destroy vital government services at a significantly faster rate than they can right now."

He said a shutdown would give Trump and Musk "full authority to deem whole agencies, programs and personnel non-essential, furloughing staff with no promise they would ever be rehired," leaving the decision of what would be considered essential "solely" to the Executive branch, "with nobody left at the agencies left to check them."

Schumer continued that "Therefore, I will vote to keep the government open and not shut it down."

However, despite this stance given by Leader Schumer, other Democrats appear to be prepared to vote against the bill.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., posted to X Thursday that he cannot vote for the Republican plan," which he says would "give unchecked power to Donald Trump and Elon Musk." Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., also posted Thursday, saying "I oppose its passage."

Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., are among the Democrats who also posted that they are against the CR Thursday. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., posted to X Friday she is "a firm 100% no."

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., on the other hand, announced Wednesday on X that "I will never vote to shut the government down."

