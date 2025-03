Attorney General Pam Bondi delivers remarks while President Donald Trump looks on in February. Trump is scheduled to speak at the Justice Department Friday. Photo by Francis Chung/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will speak at the Justice Department Friday about his administration's plans toward "restoring law and order." Trump is expected to give remarks regarding "restoring law and order, removing violent criminals from our communities, and ending the weaponization of justice against Americans for their political leanings," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt first told Axios in a statement. Advertisement

Presidents historically have either preserved at least maintained the appearance of working alongside an independent Justice Department but under Trump the department has expunged several staffers who were considered disloyal to the president while bringing in an influx of Trump allies, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who both previously served as lawyers for Trump.

Before returning to the White House for a second term, Trump frequently alleged that the Justice Department had been weaponized against him under then-President Joe Biden, whom he accused of using the to target him.

Trump also had fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his first presidency for recusing himself from supervising a special counsel's probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, then battled with Sessions's replacement Bill Barr after Barr said the Justice Department had found no evidence of substantial fraud in the 2020 election.