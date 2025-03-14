FBI's '10 Most Wanted Fugitives List' turns 75

March 14 (UPI) -- On Friday, the FBI marked the 75th anniversary of its "10 Most Wanted Fugitives List," which has led to the discovery and capture of some of the more notorious people wanted for crimes in recent history.
According to an FBI press release, the list was first launched in March 1950 after a journalist requested information about the "toughest guys" being sought by the organization at that time. The reporter received a list of 10 fugitives, and the resulting story gained national attention. Then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover saw how public involvement could be an asset and formalized the list into what is still used today, albeit now adapted to appear via modern media and digital platforms.