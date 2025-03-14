Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2025 / 11:57 AM

U.S. consumer sentiment falls for third straight month amid tariff, inflation worries

By Doug Cunningham
American consumer sentiment fell another 10.5% in March, according to a University of Michigan survey released Friday. It fell to 57.9, the lowest confidence level in the economy since 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
American consumer sentiment fell another 10.5% in March, according to a University of Michigan survey released Friday. It fell to 57.9, the lowest confidence level in the economy since 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- American consumer sentiment fell % in March, according to a University of Michigan survey released Friday.

It fell 10.5% to 57.9, the lowest confidence level in the economy since 2022.

Advertisement

It's the third straight month of falling consumer confidence in the economy and was well below the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 63.2.

Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu reported that declines were seen "consistently across all groups by age, education, income, wealth, political affiliations, and geographic regions."

"Sentiment has now fallen for three consecutive months and is currently down 22% from December 2024," it said.

Consumers expressed pessimism in the survey about inflation rates, expecting them to go higher.

One of the drivers of the plunge, Hsu's report said, was deteriorating future expectations for the economy.

"Many consumers cited the high level of uncertainty around policy and other economic factors; frequent gyrations in economic policies make it very difficult for consumers to plan for the future, regardless of one's policy preferences," Hsu's University of Michigan survey report said.

Consumers are worried about continued inflation and the stock market slump as Trump administration policy creates turbulence and uncertainty with tariffs, including against U.S. trading partners.

Advertisement

The University of Michigan's survey found consumers expect inflation to go to 4.9% within a year and they expect inflation to be at 3.9% after five years.

While consumer sentiment is falling across all political affiliations, there are larger drops in sentiment among Democrats and independents.

For Dems March consumer sentiment fell 24%. For independents it fell 12%. Among Republicans it was down 10%.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson dies at 93
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson dies at 93
March 14 (UPI) -- Former Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson died Friday, following complications from a broken hip. He was 93 years old.
Education Department probes more than 45 universities for Title VI violations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Education Department probes more than 45 universities for Title VI violations
March 14 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Education said Friday that has opened investigations into seven universities that are being accused of race-related improprieties.
U.S. Postal Service to shed 10,000 jobs over next month
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Postal Service to shed 10,000 jobs over next month
March 14 (UPI) -- The United States Postal Service is expected to cut 10,000 jobs from its workforce over the next 30 days, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy confirmed this week.
President Donald Trump slated to speak at Justice Department
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump slated to speak at Justice Department
March 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will speak at the Justice Department Friday about his administration's plans toward "restoring law and order."
Government shutdown: Schumer to vote in favor of CR bill, other Dems to vote 'no'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Government shutdown: Schumer to vote in favor of CR bill, other Dems to vote 'no'
March 14 (UPI) -- The United States Senate is to vote Friday on the six-month government funding bill that was passed by Congress, and while it's unclear whether it will succeed in the Senate, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
More than 2,000 laid off at Johns Hopkins University amid Trump budget cuts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More than 2,000 laid off at Johns Hopkins University amid Trump budget cuts
March 14 (UPI) -- Johns Hopkins University announced Thursday it's laying off over 2,000 employees amid budget cuts made by the Trump administration.
Five killed, including infant, in multi-vehicle crash in north Austin
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Five killed, including infant, in multi-vehicle crash in north Austin
March 14 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed and 17 injured following a multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck in Texas on Thursday night, authorities said.
Labor unions ask court to stop Trump admin. from ending negotiated TSA contract
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Labor unions ask court to stop Trump admin. from ending negotiated TSA contract
March 14 (UPI) -- A coalition of labor unions has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, seeking to stop the Department of Homeland Security from terminating a negotiated TSA union contract.
Trump admin. replaces IRS' top lawyer amid pushback on taxpayer information
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump admin. replaces IRS' top lawyer amid pushback on taxpayer information
March 13 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has demoted its top Internal Revenue Service lawyer and replaced him after the Department of Government Efficiency received pushback while trying to obtain confidential taxpayer information.
Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
March 13 (UPI) -- More than 175 passengers fled an American Airlines plane at Denver International Airport after it erupted into flames on Friday, local news outlets reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 2,000 laid off at Johns Hopkins University amid Trump budget cuts
More than 2,000 laid off at Johns Hopkins University amid Trump budget cuts
Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
Judge orders reinstatement of tens of thousands of illegally fired federal workers
Judge orders reinstatement of tens of thousands of illegally fired federal workers
Labor unions ask court to stop Trump admin. from ending negotiated TSA contract
Labor unions ask court to stop Trump admin. from ending negotiated TSA contract
Government shutdown: Schumer to vote in favor of CR bill, other Dems to vote 'no'
Government shutdown: Schumer to vote in favor of CR bill, other Dems to vote 'no'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement