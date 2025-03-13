Trump admin. replaces IRS' top lawyer amid pushback on taxpayer information

March 13 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has demoted its top Internal Revenue Service lawyer and replaced him after the Department of Government Efficiency received pushback while trying to obtain confidential taxpayer information.
William Paul, the IRS' chief legal counsel, was removed from his position and is expected to be replaced by another IRS attorney, Andrew De Mello, who was nominated to be the Education Department's inspector general during President Donald Trump's first administration, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.