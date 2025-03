1 of 2 | Dolly, the first foal born into the Big Bend, Texas sector of the U.S. and Border Patrol, is looked after by her mother Juanita at the agency's stable in Sierra Blanca, about 100 miles east of El Paso. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection/ Release

March 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has welcomed the birth of the first foal in the agency's mission to use horses to patrol the rugged terrain in its Big Bend, Texas, sector. Dolly is the first horse born into the agency's Big Bend sector in its 100-year history and will be added to the sector's stable of patrol horses. She stands out among the other horses thanks to one blue eye. She is stabled with her mother, Juanita, in Sierra Blanca, about 100 east of El Paso. Advertisement

"Dolly's arrival represents a significant milestone in the Border Patrol's longstanding tradition of using horses to patrol rugged terrain along the U.S.-Mexico border," Border Patrol said in a statement.

Dolly will be raised to help patrol the border region in areas that vehicles cannot reach due to the topography, helping agents track, detect and uncover illegal activity while also strengthening the connection between Border Patrol and local communities, it said.

The name was selected from a list supplied by students in the Sierra Blanca Independent School District, local media reported.