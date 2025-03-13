Trending
March 13, 2025 / 10:47 PM / Updated at 11:16 PM

Judge orders Trump to temporarily reinstate thousands of fired probationary workers

By Darryl Coote
A judge on Thursday night ordered the administration of President Donald Trump to temporarily reinstate thousands of fired workers. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A judge on Thursday night ordered the administration of President Donald Trump to temporarily reinstate thousands of fired workers. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday night ordered President Donald Trump to temporarily reinstate thousands of probationary employees at a dozen agencies, dealing another blow to his effort to reshape and downsize the federal government.

Judge James Bredar of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland issued a 14-day temporary restraining order in a lawsuit filed earlier this month by Democratic attorneys general from 19 states and the District of Columbia.

The order concerns all probationary employees fired at 12 departments and six other agencies since Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Since Trump returned to the White House, federal agencies have been conducting mass firings of probationary workers, claiming they were being let go for performance reasons.

In the states' lawsuit, filed March 6, the attorneys general argued the mass terminations was, in fact, considering a so-called reductions in force, which require federal agencies to provide employees and states with 60 days notice to ensure they are prepared for the shift in unemployment.

Bredar, a Barack Obama appointee, agreed.

"Lacking the notice to which they were entitled, the States weren't ready for the impact of so many unemployed people. They are still scrambling to catch up. They remain impaired in their capacities to meet their legal obligations to their citizens," he wrote in a memorandum supporting the order.

"Because the federal government's recent discharge of thousands of probationary employees was not executed in compliance with rules intended to ensure that states are ready to bear the load cast upon them when mass layoffs occur, and because the Plaintiff States are not yet in fact so prepared, and this because of the violations, the recent directives of various federal agencies terminating probationary employees must be stayed."

Employees that will be reinstated were fired from the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, Transportation and Treasury, Veterans Affairs.

The reinstatement also applies to employees let go from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, General Services Administration, Small Business Administration and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The move comes after a judge in California hours earlier directed the White House to reinstate workers furloughed at half a dozen agencies.

This is a developing story.

Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport
March 13 (UPI) -- One hundred seventy eight passengers fled an American Airlines plane at Denver International airport after it erupted into flames Friday, local news outlets reported.
Trump administration seeks Supreme Court relief on birthright citizenship injunctions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump administration seeks Supreme Court relief on birthright citizenship injunctions
March 13 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Thursday sought permission from the Supreme Court to enforce President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship for most people.
Arizona congressman Raul Grijalva dies from cancer complications at 77
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona congressman Raul Grijalva dies from cancer complications at 77
March 13 (UPI) -- Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva, 77, has died from complications of his cancer treatment, his office announced Thursday. He battled cancer for more than a year.
Mahmoud Khalil detention: Nearly 100 protesters arrested at Trump Tower in NYC
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mahmoud Khalil detention: Nearly 100 protesters arrested at Trump Tower in NYC
March 13 (UPI) -- Police arrested nearly 100 protesters demanding the release of Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil during a sit-in protest at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday.
Treasury secretary dismisses market volatility amid Trump economic moves
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Treasury secretary dismisses market volatility amid Trump economic moves
March 13 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said market volatility doesn't matter much as the Trump administration focuses on long-term economic success.
Trump, NATO secretary-general hold closed-door meeting at White House
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump, NATO secretary-general hold closed-door meeting at White House
March 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte met Thursday to discuss current events affecting the United States and NATO, including the war in Ukraine.
Shipwreck from 1892 found on bottom of Lake Superior
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Shipwreck from 1892 found on bottom of Lake Superior
Shipwreck find: In 1892, a gale overtook the ship Western Reserve, causing it to sink within a matter of minutes with only one of the 28 aboard at the time surviving. The ship was lost to Lake Superior until 2024.
Judge orders reinstatement of tens of thousands of illegally fired federal workers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge orders reinstatement of tens of thousands of illegally fired federal workers
March 13 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup Thursday ordered the Trump administration to reinstate tens of thousands of illegally fired federal employees across six federal agencies.
First Native American to head National Endowment for the Humanities post forced out by Trump
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
First Native American to head National Endowment for the Humanities post forced out by Trump
March 13 (UPI) -- The National Endowment for the Humanities Chair Shelly Lowe, the first Native American to hold that job, was ousted Wednesday by the Trump administration, according to agency spokesperson Paula Wasley.
Former Transportation head Pete Buttigieg declines run to be Michigan governor or senator
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former Transportation head Pete Buttigieg declines run to be Michigan governor or senator
March 13 (UPI) -- Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday that he won't be running for office in Michigan next year.
