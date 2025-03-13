Judge says Trump can't fire head of federal labor relations watchdog

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that President Donald Trump cannot fire the head of the federal labor relations watchdog. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled President Donald Trump can't fire the head of the federal labor relations watchdog, dealing another blow to his attempt to consolidate power over federal safeguards. Judge Sparkle Sooknanan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered Wednesday that Susan Grundmann be reinstated as head of the Federal Labor Relations Authority, an independent agency tasked with resolving disputes between workers and federal organizations. Advertisement

In her order, Sooknanan states that in firing Grundmann the Trump administration violated the law and usurped Congress' power as she was confirmed to that position by the Senate.

"The Government's arguments paint with a broad brush and threaten to upend fundamental protections in our Constitution. But ours is a system of checks and balances," Sookanan, a President Joe Biden appointee, wrote.

"Our Founders recognized that the concentration of power in one branch of government would spell disaster."

Grundmann was nominated to head the FLRA by Biden and confirmed by the Senate to a five-year term on May 12, 2022.

With half a year still left in her term, Trump fired Grundmann via a two-sentence email on Feb. 10, though under the law, she can only be fired for inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance following a hearing.

According to court documents, she was provided no forewarning or a hearing ahead of her dismissal -- making her one of many government officials and agency heads who have been let go in this manner since Trump returned to the White House.

On Feb. 14, Grundmann filed her motion seeking a preliminary injunction and summary judgment against her firing.

The government argues that Grundmann can be fired based on the Constitution vesting the entirety of executive power in the president, but Sooknanan refuted that claim by pointing to repeated Supreme Court endorsements of statutory removal protections.

The government also contended that the only relief the court can provide in this situation is back pay, stating that any officer who continues in their role due to court order and against the president's will raises separation-of-power concerns.

Sooknanan said this interpretation of the law means that if the president exceeds his power under the Constitution, the court may not provide the injured party with redress.

"It is the Government's own argument that raises grave separation-of-powers concerns," Sooknanan wrote.

"Ms. Grundmann is entitled to relief that would redress her injury and allow her to continue her work on the FLRA."