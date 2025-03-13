Trending
March 13, 2025 / 2:21 AM

Trump admin. stops placing migrant minors in Southwest Key shelters over abuse allegations

By Darryl Coote
The Department of Health and Human Services, under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on Wednesday announced it was cutting ties with Southwest Key Programs, which was sued last year by the Justice Department over allegations its employees sexually abused migrant children under their care. Pool File Photo by Win McNamee/UPI
The Department of Health and Human Services, under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on Wednesday announced it was cutting ties with Southwest Key Programs, which was sued last year by the Justice Department over allegations its employees sexually abused migrant children under their care. Pool File Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has announced it will no longer place unaccompanied migrant children in shelters operated by Southwest Key Programs over allegations of sexual abuse committed by its employees.

The departments of Justice and Health and Human Services announced the decision Wednesday. The federal agencies said all children housed at Southwest Key, the largest provider of shelters for unaccompanied minors, have been relocated.

"This administration is working fearlessly to end the tragedy of human trafficking and other abuses of unaccompanied children who enter the country illegally. For too long, pernicious actors have exploited such children both before and after they enter the United States. Today's action is a significant step toward ending this appalling abuse of innocents," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement.

UPI has contacted Southwest Key for comment.

Texas-based nonprofit Southwest Key has received grants from the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement to provide shelters for unaccompanied minors. According to its website, it has worked with the U.S. government since 1996. With 26 shelters for minors and one long-term foster care program operating in Texas, Arizona and California, it is the largest provider of such services in the country.

In July, the nonprofit was sued by the former Biden administration, alleging that it, through its employees, "engaged in a pattern or practice of sexual abuse and harassment of unaccompanied children" in violation of the Fair Housing Act.

The lawsuit alleges that from 2015 to at least 2023, multiple Southwest Key employees subjected children under their care to sexual harrasment, including sexual contact, inappropriate touching and solicitation of sex acts and nude photos as well as entreaties for inappropriate relationships and sexual comments.

Federal prosecutors also accused the company of failing to prevent the abuse of the children and follow federal requirements, among others, despite having been issued multiple corrective actions by the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The Justice Department said Wednesday it has decided to dismiss the lawsuit due to HHS' action to remove children from Southwest Key's facilities.

