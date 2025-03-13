Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 13, 2025 / 12:06 AM

USDA ends $1 billion for schools, food banks to buy food from local suppliers

By Allen Cone
Schools across the country focus on offering healthier options and more variety for their students. The pilot program will bring fresh lettuce, apples, grapes, oranges, carrots, and blueberries to Michigan and Florida schools. Photo by Tim Lauer/USDA/Wikimedia link back to: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Fruit-bar-pic-Web_-_Flickr_-_USDAgov.jpg
Schools across the country focus on offering healthier options and more variety for their students. The pilot program will bring fresh lettuce, apples, grapes, oranges, carrots, and blueberries to Michigan and Florida schools. Photo by Tim Lauer/USDA/Wikimedia link back to: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Fruit-bar-pic-Web_-_Flickr_-_USDAgov.jpg

March 13 (UPI) -- Schools and local food banks will lose about $1.1 billion from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the purchase of food from local farms, ranchers and producers.

The agency will be marking a return to "long-term, fiscally responsible initiatives," instead of "short-term plans with no plan for longevity," the agency said in a statement.

Advertisement

Two programs bought food from local farms and ranchers.

They are $660 million for the Local Food for Schools and Child Care Cooperative Agreement Program from local farmers, ranchers and fishers to schools; and about $470 million for the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, which helped fill food banks with products from small farmers within 400 miles.

Related

On Friday, state officials were notified of USDA's decision to end the LFS program for this year. More than 40 states participate in the program.

USDA said it was unfreezing funds for existing LFPA agreements but did not plan to carry out a second round of funding for fiscal year 2025.

The cuts are among President Donald Trump's effort to streamline the federal government and cut costs, including through firings.

Advertisement

They are coming at a time when schools are already "really struggling to absorb the rising cost of food and labor," Diane Pratt-Heavner, a spokesperson for the School Nutrition Association, a nonprofit that represents 50,000 school lunch personnel, told The Washington Post.

"It's a real loss, not only to the schools, but to the entire community, because it's a loss of funds for local growers and producers, it's a loss of education for the kids."

During the early days of the pandemic, 6.7% of U.S. households reported they used a food pantry in 2020, compared with 4.4% in 2019, according to a USDA study.

"The covid era is over -- USDA's approach to nutrition programs will reflect that reality moving forward," a spokesperson said to The Washington Post in criticizing the Biden administration's policies.

In December, Biden announced a funding expansion of $1.13 billion for the programs.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, said her state would lose $12 million.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk have declared that feeding children and supporting local farmers are no longer 'priorities,' and it's just the latest terrible cut with real impact on families across Massachusetts," Healey said in a statement.

Advertisement

Massachusetts provided local healthy food to child care programs and schools from local farmers and small businesses.

In Scottsdale, Ariz., the school district will lose $100,000, which represents about 2% of the school district's roughly $6 million in annual spending on food.

"It's a pretty big hit, and that's mostly fresh fruits and vegetables," Patti Bilbrey, director of nutrition services at the Scottsdale Unified School District, told CBS News. "It wasn't just about keeping food costs low - it meant supporting your community and your local farmers in your state."

Latest Headlines

Spirit Airlines emerges from bankruptcy a 'stronger and more focused airline,' CEO says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Spirit Airlines emerges from bankruptcy a 'stronger and more focused airline,' CEO says
March 12 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines has completed the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, and is "emerging as a stronger and more focused airline," chief executive Ted Christie said Wednesday.
Texas megachurch founder charged with sexual abuse of child in 1980s
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Texas megachurch founder charged with sexual abuse of child in 1980s
March 12 (UPI) -- The founder and former pastor of a Texas mega church was indicted Wednesday by a multi-county grand jury on charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old during the 1980s.
Government shutdown soon? Senate Democrats say they won't back House bill
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Government shutdown soon? Senate Democrats say they won't back House bill
March 12 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats have vowed to shut down the federal government rather than support a House-approved budget resolution to avert a pending government shutdown at the end of the day Friday.
Apprehension of migrants at border reach all-time low of 198 per day in February
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Apprehension of migrants at border reach all-time low of 198 per day in February
March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection in February apprehended 8,347 migrants attempting to cross the southern border, the lowest in history, as arrests of undocumented people in the nation are rising.
Federal appellate court vacates Texas death row inmate's murder conviction
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal appellate court vacates Texas death row inmate's murder conviction
March 12 (UPI) -- State prosecutors withheld evidence favorable to Brittany Marlow Holberg during her 1998 murder trial that resulted in her being sentenced to death, a federal appellate court panel ruled Friday.
Miami Beach mayor wants to end lease, funding for theater showing anti-Israeli film
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Miami Beach mayor wants to end lease, funding for theater showing anti-Israeli film
March 12 (UPI) -- Miami Beach's mayor wants to terminate a lease and discontinue financial support for an independent film theater after screening an Oscar-winning documentary about the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.
Trump welcomes Irish leader to D.C. even as he expresses vexation at Ireland's taxation
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump welcomes Irish leader to D.C. even as he expresses vexation at Ireland's taxation
March 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump accused Ireland of taking U.S companies via taxation before exchanging shamrock bowls with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the White House on Wednesday.
3 people in 2 states charged in attempts to defraud FEMA over California wildfire benefit claims
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 people in 2 states charged in attempts to defraud FEMA over California wildfire benefit claims
March 12 (UPI) -- Three individuals have been charged with fraudulently seeking FEMA relief funds by falsely claiming their properties were damaged by the recent California wildfires that left 29 dead, DOJ announced Wednesday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection official accused of FEMA fraud after flooding in Detroit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection official accused of FEMA fraud after flooding in Detroit
March 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection director on Wednesday was accused of lying to receive federal assistance after her home flooded in Detroit in 2023, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
EPA announces range of rollbacks on environmental regulations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
EPA announces range of rollbacks on environmental regulations
March 12 (UPI) -- Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin on Wednesday announced 31 actions that the agency will undertake to "power the great American comeback."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump welcomes Irish leader to D.C. even as he expresses vexation at Ireland's taxation
Trump welcomes Irish leader to D.C. even as he expresses vexation at Ireland's taxation
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
Government shutdown soon? Senate Democrats say they won't back House bill
Government shutdown soon? Senate Democrats say they won't back House bill
North Korea says South's bombing mishap could spark 'new armed conflict'
North Korea says South's bombing mishap could spark 'new armed conflict'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement