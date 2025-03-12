Trending
U.S. News
March 12, 2025 / 1:32 PM

Spending bill needs votes from Democrat Senators to avoid government shutdown

By Ian Stark
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La, talks to press in December of 2024. The House passed a spending bill Tuesday that must pass the Senate to avoid a government shutdown. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La, talks to press in December of 2024. The House passed a spending bill Tuesday that must pass the Senate to avoid a government shutdown. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The spending bill passed by House Republicans has moved to the Senate, where its fate lies in the hands of the Democrats.

The bill, which if passed, would fund the government through September. Should it fail to pass in the Senate, the government will shut down.

It passed the House almost exactly down party lines at 217-213, with one Republican voting no and one Democrat voting yes. However, to pass in the Senate, it requires 60 votes, which means some of the 45 Democrats and two independent senators would have to cross party lines to approve the measure along with all 53 Republican senators.

It is unclear whether enough Democrats will vote to pass a bill they overwhelmingly don't like to avoid a government shutdown.

Related

"There are really only two options: One is vote for a pretty bad CR. Or the other is to vote for a potentially even worse shutdown," Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said of the situation.

The bill, if passed, would decrease overall spending, but increase military spending. It also increases spending for ICE deportation operations but leaves out emergency funding for disasters. It increases W.I.C. spending and provide about $5 billion for veterans' health care, but overall non-defense spending is about $13 billion lower than fiscal 2024.

Democrats met Tuesday to discuss their option, but no consensus was achieved. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. called it a bill intended to create a shutdown, that "After months of bipartisan talks, they're walking away from the negotiating table and offering a non-starter House bill that forces us to the brink of a full government shutdown. The Republican shutdown playbook is dangerous, and it will hurt working families."

"Democrats in the House have showed us they are united," asking "Why should it be different in the Senate?" she said.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., posted on X Wednesday that "I will vote NO." Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., posted Tuesday that "I will never vote to shut our government down."

The House has finished its session this week, so should the bill not pass, the government will shut down Friday night.

