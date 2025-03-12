Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 12, 2025 / 5:53 PM

EPA announces range of rollbacks on environmental regulations

'We are driving a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion,' head of agency says

By Mike Heuer
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin testifies during his Senate confirmation hearing on January 16 and on Wednesday announced 31 proposed actions to wipe out prior EPA regulations and support the U.S. economy. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin testifies during his Senate confirmation hearing on January 16 and on Wednesday announced 31 proposed actions to wipe out prior EPA regulations and support the U.S. economy. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin on Wednesday announced 31 actions that the agency will undertake to "power the great American comeback."

He called the actions the "greatest and most consequential day of deregulation in U.S. history" and said they support President Donald Trump's agenda to revitalize the U.S. economy.

Advertisement

"We are driving a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion to drive down the cost of living for American families, unleash American energy, bring auto jobs back to the U.S. and more," Zeldin said Wednesday in a news release.

"We are living up to our promises to unleash American energy, lower costs for Americans, revitalize the American auto industry and work hand-in-hand with our state partners to advance our shared mission," Zeldin added.

Related

The proposed regulatory actions include reconsidering:

  • Regulations on power plants.
  • Regulations on the oil and gas industry.
  • Mercury and air toxins standards that target coal-fired power plants.
  • The mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program that raised U.S. energy costs.
  • Limitations, guidelines and standards for steam electric power generation.
  • Wastewater regulations for coal-fired power plants.
  • A risk management program that Zeldin says made oil and natural gas refineries and chemical facilities more dangerous.
Advertisement

Zeldin said the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program does not improve air quality but does raise costs for American businesses and manufacturing by millions of dollars while harming small businesses.

Revising the wastewater regulations for oil and gas extraction would modernize regulations on wastewater discharges for oil and gas extraction facilities while lowering energy costs and supporting environmentally sustainable water re-use, Zeldin said.

He said the EPA will consider expanding from the western United States to the entire nation where treated wastewater can be added to agricultural and wildlife water uses, support the extraction of lithium and other critical minerals and manage wastewater used in the extraction of oil and gas.

Other regulatory actions are designed to lower the cost of living for U.S. families and promote "cooperative federalism."

Among those actions is reconsidering the EPA's 2009 declaration that greenhouse gases are harmful pollutants that endanger public health.

"The Trump administration will not sacrifice national prosperity, energy security and the freedom of our people for an agenda that throttles our industries, our mobility and our consumer choice while benefiting adversaries overseas," Zeldin said.

"We will follow the science, the law and common sense wherever it leads," Zeldin added, "and we will do so while advancing our commitment towards helping to deliver cleaner, healthier and safer air, land and water."

Advertisement

Those actions include reconsidering the Biden administration's regulations and greenhouse gas emissions standards for light-duty and medium-duty vehicles made in 2027 and beyond and repealing the federal electric vehicles mandate.

"The American auto industry has been hamstrung by the crushing regulatory regime of the last administration," Zeldin said.

"As were consider nearly $1 trillion of regulatory cost, we will abide by the rule of law to protect consumer choice and the environment."

Zeldin's announcement of pending EPA regulatory actions drew criticism from the Natural Resources Defense Council environmental group.

"In the face of overwhelming science, it's impossible to think that the EPA could develop a contradictory finding that would stand up in court," NRDC climate expert David Doniger told CBS News.

Jackie Wong, NRDC senior vice president for climate and energy, accused the EPA of abandoning its mission.

"Breaking faith with the American people and breaking 50 years of laws of the land, the Environmental Protection Agency today abandoned protecting human health and the environment," Wong said in a prepared statement.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Customs and Border Protection official accused of FEMA fraud after flooding in Detroit
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection official accused of FEMA fraud after flooding in Detroit
March 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection director on Wednesday was accused of lying to receive federal assistance after her home flooded in Detroit in 2023, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
In meeting with Irish leader, Trump accuses Ireland of taking U.S. companies via taxation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In meeting with Irish leader, Trump accuses Ireland of taking U.S. companies via taxation
March 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump accused Ireland of taking U.S companies via taxation during an hour-long meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.
Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil to stay in ICE facility as he fights deportation
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil to stay in ICE facility as he fights deportation
March 12 (UPI) -- Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil will remain in an ICE detention facility in Louisiana after his first court hearing to fight a potential deportation by the Trump administration.
Incarcerated Florida businessman, 10 companies to pay $20M in pandemic relief fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Incarcerated Florida businessman, 10 companies to pay $20M in pandemic relief fraud
March 12 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday an incarcerated Florida businessman and 10 companies he owned or operated will pay $20.074.458.20 for violating the False Claims Act to obtain fraudulent pandemic relief loans.
FBI warns about federal warrant scam after Wyoming citizen loses $10K
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI warns about federal warrant scam after Wyoming citizen loses $10K
March 12 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have warned the American public about a so-called warrant scam targeting victims who are told to pay a non-existent fine. The warning comes after scammers stole more than $10,000 from one person.
Former Tennessee state lawmaker says, 'God used Donald Trump' to deliver pardon
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Tennessee state lawmaker says, 'God used Donald Trump' to deliver pardon
March 12 (UPI) -- Former Republican Tennessee state Sen. Brian Kelsey, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate campaign finance law, was pardoned by President Donald Trump Tuesday, just two weeks into a 21-month prison sentence.
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein seeks earlier retrial start date
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein seeks earlier retrial start date
March 12 (UPI) -- Former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein appeared Wednesday in the New York County Courthouse in Manhattan to seek a speedier retrial on rape and sexual assault charges.
Spending bill needs votes from Democrat Senators to avoid government shutdown
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Spending bill needs votes from Democrat Senators to avoid government shutdown
March 12 (UPI) -- The spending bill passed by House Republicans has moved to the Senate, where its fate lies in the hands of the Democrats.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announces she will not seek re-election in 2026
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announces she will not seek re-election in 2026
March 12 (UPI) -- New Hampshire's Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced Tuesday that she will retire next year from the U.S. Senate.
February CPI inflation rises 0.2%, lower than expected
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
February CPI inflation rises 0.2%, lower than expected
March 12 (UPI) -- February inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index Wednesday was 2.8% annually and was up a lower than expected 0.2% for the month, seasonally adjusted.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In meeting with Irish leader, Trump accuses Ireland of taking U.S. companies via taxation
In meeting with Irish leader, Trump accuses Ireland of taking U.S. companies via taxation
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
Captain of cargo vessel arrested following crash off British coast
Captain of cargo vessel arrested following crash off British coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement