Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 12, 2025 / 6:06 PM

U.S. Customs and Border Protection official accused of FEMA fraud after flooding in Detroit

By Allen Cone
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection director was accused of lying to receive Federal Emergency Management Agency after her home flooded in Detroit in 2023, according to the U.S. Justice Department. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection director was accused of lying to receive Federal Emergency Management Agency after her home flooded in Detroit in 2023, according to the U.S. Justice Department. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection director on Wednesday was accused of lying to receive federal assistance after her home flooded in Detroit in 2023, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

A federal criminal complaint charges Serina Baker-Hill, 55, with engaging in a scheme to defraud the Federal Emergency Management Agency and being untruthful to federal agents, Acting United States Attorney Julie A. Beck announced in Detroit.

Advertisement

Baker-Hill was released on a $10,000 bond after an initial appearance in federal court, the Detroit News reported.

She is charged with three crimes: wire fraud, lying and fraud in connection with a major disaster, and could face at least 20 years in federal prison.

Related

Her husband, 56-year-old Maurice Hill, was charged Wednesday in a separate federal case involving narcotics trafficking.

Serina Baker-Hill, director of Excellence and Expertise over Automotive and Aerospace Engineering, was a career employee of the agency, which cracks down on illegal immigration.

Baker-Hill did not serve in a sworn law enforcement role and was not involved in immigration enforcement activities.

After floods in the Detroit area in August 2023, Michigan's request for a federal disaster declaration was approved on Feb. 9, 2024, allowing for residents to apply for FEMA assistance.

Advertisement

Baker-Hill applied for help on March 14, 2024, and a FEMA inspector determined there was damage to the basement in her home, DOJ said.

During the inspection, Baker-Hill informed the inspector she couldn't live safely in the home while the repairs were being made. FEMA approved benefits to assist with home repairs and for two months of rental assistance.

She received $6,315 to fix the damage and $31,90 for rental assistance, according to the affidavit obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

The approval letter noted that the rental assistance money was to be used solely to help Baker-Hill pay rent and essential utility costs while she was in temporary housing.

But none of the FEMA funds was used for rental, hotel or utility expenses, DOJ said.

Video surveillance showed that Baker-Hill and her husband continued to live in the home after receiving the rental assistance funds. Also, records for the home do not show a significant drop in utilities consistent with the property being unoccupied during this time, DOJ said.

During an interview with FBI and CBP-Office of Professional Responsibility agents, Baker-Hill said she has never committed illegal activity, including defrauding the U.S. government.

The case stemmed from a drug conspiracy investigation targeting her husband. The FBI obtained a wiretap and learned Baker-Hill and her husband were engaged in an alleged fraud involving disaster aid, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

Advertisement

Maurice Hill and six others were charged in a 43-count indictment of alleged conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

The FBI's Detroit Border Corruption Task Force and CBP-OPR conducted the investigation of Baker-Hill with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security--Office of Inspector General.

Latest Headlines

EPA announces range of rollbacks on environmental regulations
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
EPA announces range of rollbacks on environmental regulations
March 12 (UPI) -- Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin on Wednesday announced 31 actions that the agency will undertake to "power the great American comeback."
In meeting with Irish leader, Trump accuses Ireland of taking U.S. companies via taxation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In meeting with Irish leader, Trump accuses Ireland of taking U.S. companies via taxation
March 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump accused Ireland of taking U.S companies via taxation during an hour-long meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.
Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil to stay in ICE facility as he fights deportation
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil to stay in ICE facility as he fights deportation
March 12 (UPI) -- Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil will remain in an ICE detention facility in Louisiana after his first court hearing to fight a potential deportation by the Trump administration.
Incarcerated Florida businessman, 10 companies to pay $20M in pandemic relief fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Incarcerated Florida businessman, 10 companies to pay $20M in pandemic relief fraud
March 12 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday an incarcerated Florida businessman and 10 companies he owned or operated will pay $20.074.458.20 for violating the False Claims Act to obtain fraudulent pandemic relief loans.
FBI warns about federal warrant scam after Wyoming citizen loses $10K
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI warns about federal warrant scam after Wyoming citizen loses $10K
March 12 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have warned the American public about a so-called warrant scam targeting victims who are told to pay a non-existent fine. The warning comes after scammers stole more than $10,000 from one person.
Former Tennessee state lawmaker says, 'God used Donald Trump' to deliver pardon
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Tennessee state lawmaker says, 'God used Donald Trump' to deliver pardon
March 12 (UPI) -- Former Republican Tennessee state Sen. Brian Kelsey, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate campaign finance law, was pardoned by President Donald Trump Tuesday, just two weeks into a 21-month prison sentence.
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein seeks earlier retrial start date
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein seeks earlier retrial start date
March 12 (UPI) -- Former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein appeared Wednesday in the New York County Courthouse in Manhattan to seek a speedier retrial on rape and sexual assault charges.
Spending bill needs votes from Democrat Senators to avoid government shutdown
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Spending bill needs votes from Democrat Senators to avoid government shutdown
March 12 (UPI) -- The spending bill passed by House Republicans has moved to the Senate, where its fate lies in the hands of the Democrats.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announces she will not seek re-election in 2026
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announces she will not seek re-election in 2026
March 12 (UPI) -- New Hampshire's Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced Tuesday that she will retire next year from the U.S. Senate.
February CPI inflation rises 0.2%, lower than expected
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
February CPI inflation rises 0.2%, lower than expected
March 12 (UPI) -- February inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index Wednesday was 2.8% annually and was up a lower than expected 0.2% for the month, seasonally adjusted.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In meeting with Irish leader, Trump accuses Ireland of taking U.S. companies via taxation
In meeting with Irish leader, Trump accuses Ireland of taking U.S. companies via taxation
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
Greenland's opposition wins parliamentary elections amid Trump's threats of annexation
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
Captain of cargo vessel arrested following crash off British coast
Captain of cargo vessel arrested following crash off British coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement