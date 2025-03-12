A U.S. Customs and Border Protection director was accused of lying to receive Federal Emergency Management Agency after her home flooded in Detroit in 2023, according to the U.S. Justice Department. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection director on Wednesday was accused of lying to receive federal assistance after her home flooded in Detroit in 2023, according to the U.S. Justice Department. A federal criminal complaint charges Serina Baker-Hill, 55, with engaging in a scheme to defraud the Federal Emergency Management Agency and being untruthful to federal agents, Acting United States Attorney Julie A. Beck announced in Detroit. Advertisement

Baker-Hill was released on a $10,000 bond after an initial appearance in federal court, the Detroit News reported.

She is charged with three crimes: wire fraud, lying and fraud in connection with a major disaster, and could face at least 20 years in federal prison.

Her husband, 56-year-old Maurice Hill, was charged Wednesday in a separate federal case involving narcotics trafficking.

Serina Baker-Hill, director of Excellence and Expertise over Automotive and Aerospace Engineering, was a career employee of the agency, which cracks down on illegal immigration.

Baker-Hill did not serve in a sworn law enforcement role and was not involved in immigration enforcement activities.

After floods in the Detroit area in August 2023, Michigan's request for a federal disaster declaration was approved on Feb. 9, 2024, allowing for residents to apply for FEMA assistance.

Baker-Hill applied for help on March 14, 2024, and a FEMA inspector determined there was damage to the basement in her home, DOJ said.

During the inspection, Baker-Hill informed the inspector she couldn't live safely in the home while the repairs were being made. FEMA approved benefits to assist with home repairs and for two months of rental assistance.

She received $6,315 to fix the damage and $31,90 for rental assistance, according to the affidavit obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

The approval letter noted that the rental assistance money was to be used solely to help Baker-Hill pay rent and essential utility costs while she was in temporary housing.

But none of the FEMA funds was used for rental, hotel or utility expenses, DOJ said.

Video surveillance showed that Baker-Hill and her husband continued to live in the home after receiving the rental assistance funds. Also, records for the home do not show a significant drop in utilities consistent with the property being unoccupied during this time, DOJ said.

During an interview with FBI and CBP-Office of Professional Responsibility agents, Baker-Hill said she has never committed illegal activity, including defrauding the U.S. government.

The case stemmed from a drug conspiracy investigation targeting her husband. The FBI obtained a wiretap and learned Baker-Hill and her husband were engaged in an alleged fraud involving disaster aid, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

Maurice Hill and six others were charged in a 43-count indictment of alleged conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

The FBI's Detroit Border Corruption Task Force and CBP-OPR conducted the investigation of Baker-Hill with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security--Office of Inspector General.