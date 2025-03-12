Trending
March 12, 2025 / 9:06 AM

Lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil heading to court to fight his deportation

By Ian Stark
A court will hold a hearing Wednesday on the planned deportation of Mahmoud Khaul, a Columbia student who helped lead pro-Palestinian protests on Colublia University's campus. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 12 (UPI) -- Lawyers for a Palestinian activist arrested by ICE at Columbia University are headed for court Wednesday to fight his potential deportation.

Federal authorities took Mahmoud Khalil into custody Saturday at his campus apartment and sent him to a detention center in Jena, La. Married to an American citizen, Khalil is a green card and student visa holder but his attorney Amy Greer said the State Department was working to revoke both.

His deportation was temporarily stopped by a federal judge Monday ahead of Wednesday's hearing.

Khalil, a Palestinian refugee raised in Syria, was the lead student negotiator of an encampment at the Manhattan campus in 2024 when Columbia was the center of nationwide student protests held against the war in Gaza and American support for Israel.

The Trump administration announced Friday it was revoking $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University, alleging it failed to fight anti-Semitism on its campus. Columbia University confirmed Sunday that there have been reports of ICE around its grounds and said the university "has and will continue to follow the law."

"We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted to X Sunday.

President Trump posted on Truth Social Monday that Khalil's arrest was the "first arrest of many to come" and that his administration will "find, apprehend, and deport" those considered "terrorist sympathizers."

Although Khalil has been accused of making statements in support of Hamas, he has not been publicly accused of providing any material backing. His lawyers say he's being punished for exercising his protected speech.

Khalil's attorneys filed a petition Saturday for a writ of habeas corpus alleging that his arrest and detention based on his speech and activism violates the Due Process Clause and the First Amendment. The ACLU and NYCLU have since joined his legal team.

Latest Headlines

February CPI inflation rises 0.2%, a lower than expected
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
February CPI inflation rises 0.2%, a lower than expected
March 12 (UPI) -- February inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index Wednesday was 2.8% annually and was up a lower than expected 0.2% for the month, seasonally adjusted.
First 100 days of Trump's presidency: cuts, tariffs, court pushback
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First 100 days of Trump's presidency: cuts, tariffs, court pushback
March 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office -- a symbolic measuring stick for a new president -- are halfway through.
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports went into effect Wednesday, attracting retaliatory measures from Europe.
Suspects charged in transgender man's death plead not guilty to torture, murder
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspects charged in transgender man's death plead not guilty to torture, murder
March 11 (UPI) -- Seven suspects, charged in the death of Sam Nordquist, have pleaded not guilty to torturing and killing the Black transgender man inside an upstate New York hotel room.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to university student's hazing death
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
2 more suspects arrested in connection to university student's hazing death
March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Baton Rouge announced Tuesday that two more people have been arrested in connection to the fraternity hazing death of a Southern University and A&M College student.
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
March 11 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives passed a spending bill Tuesday to fund the government through the end of September and avert a government shutdown at the end of the week. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Drastic staff reductions announced at Education Department
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Drastic staff reductions announced at Education Department
March 11 (UPI) -- Nearly half of the U.S. Department of Education's staff will be placed on administrative leave as Education Sec. Linda McMahon follows through on Trump administration plans to eliminate the federal agency.
GOP lawmakers propose creating U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
GOP lawmakers propose creating U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve
March 11 (UPI) -- Newly introduced U.S. House and Senate bills would create a strategic Bitcoin reserve with the aim of strengthening the nation's economic foundation.
At White House, Trump says he will buy Tesla in show of support for Elon Musk
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
At White House, Trump says he will buy Tesla in show of support for Elon Musk
March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump toured Teslas on Tuesday outside the White House where he pledged to buy an electric vehicle to support Elon Musk as he faces boycotts for cutting government spending through DOGE.
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he won't impose 50% retaliatory tariffs against Canada on Wednesday that would have doubled planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
