Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 12, 2025 / 10:02 AM

February CPI inflation rises 0.2%, a lower than expected

By Doug Cunningham
February inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index Wednesday was 2.8% annually and was up a lower than expected 0.2% for the month, seasonally adjusted. Egg prices rose 10.4% in February while shelter prices accounted for nearly half of the monthly CPI increase. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
February inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index Wednesday was 2.8% annually and was up a lower than expected 0.2% for the month, seasonally adjusted. Egg prices rose 10.4% in February while shelter prices accounted for nearly half of the monthly CPI increase. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- February inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index Wednesday was 2.8% annually and was up a lower than expected 0.2% for the month, seasonally adjusted.

"The index for shelter rose 0.3% in February, accounting for nearly half of the monthly all items increase," the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a statement. "The shelter increase was partially offset by a 4.0% decrease in the index for airline fares and a 1.0% percent decline in the index for gasoline."

Advertisement

As gasoline prices declined, electricity and natural gas prices rose. Food prices were up 0.2% in February.

Egg prices were up 10.4% in February. Beef was up 2.4%.

Related

With energy and food excluded, core CPI inflation for February rose 0.2% and was 3.1% annually, according to the BLS.

The Dow Jones economist consensus expectation was for 0.3% increases in headline and core CPI. Those Dow-surveyed economists expected annual inflation rates of 2.9% and 3.2% excluding food and energy.

CPI inflation for February overall was 0.1% lower than expected.

The BLS CPI report Wednesday said vehicle insurance was up 0.3% in February for an annual increase of 11.1%.

"The all items index rose 2.8% for the 12 months ending February, after rising 3.0% over the 12 months ending January. The all items less food and energy index rose 3.1%t over the last 12 months. The energy index decreased 0.2% for the 12 months ending February. The food index increased 2.6% over the last year."

Advertisement

The cost of air travel and the cost of new vehicles were both lower in February.

With U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China and broad levies on steel and aluminum imports triggering retaliation and continuing to roil markets, the market expectation is that the Federal Reserve may still cut interest rates again in May.

"While the Fed is still likely to remain on hold at this month's meeting, the combination of easing inflationary pressures and rising downside risks to growth suggest that the Fed is moving closer to continuing its easing cycle," Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Kay Haigh told CNBC.

Latest Headlines

Lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil heading to court to fight his deportation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil heading to court to fight his deportation
March 12 (UPI) -- The lawyers of a Palestinian activist arrested by ICE at Columbia University are headed for court Wednesday to fight his potential deportation.
First 100 days of Trump's presidency: cuts, tariffs, court pushback
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
First 100 days of Trump's presidency: cuts, tariffs, court pushback
March 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office -- a symbolic measuring stick for a new president -- are halfway through.
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports went into effect Wednesday, attracting retaliatory measures from Europe.
Suspects charged in transgender man's death plead not guilty to torture, murder
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspects charged in transgender man's death plead not guilty to torture, murder
March 11 (UPI) -- Seven suspects, charged in the death of Sam Nordquist, have pleaded not guilty to torturing and killing the Black transgender man inside an upstate New York hotel room.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to university student's hazing death
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
2 more suspects arrested in connection to university student's hazing death
March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Baton Rouge announced Tuesday that two more people have been arrested in connection to the fraternity hazing death of a Southern University and A&M College student.
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
March 11 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives passed a spending bill Tuesday to fund the government through the end of September and avert a government shutdown at the end of the week. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Drastic staff reductions announced at Education Department
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Drastic staff reductions announced at Education Department
March 11 (UPI) -- Nearly half of the U.S. Department of Education's staff will be placed on administrative leave as Education Sec. Linda McMahon follows through on Trump administration plans to eliminate the federal agency.
GOP lawmakers propose creating U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
GOP lawmakers propose creating U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve
March 11 (UPI) -- Newly introduced U.S. House and Senate bills would create a strategic Bitcoin reserve with the aim of strengthening the nation's economic foundation.
At White House, Trump says he will buy Tesla in show of support for Elon Musk
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
At White House, Trump says he will buy Tesla in show of support for Elon Musk
March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump toured Teslas on Tuesday outside the White House where he pledged to buy an electric vehicle to support Elon Musk as he faces boycotts for cutting government spending through DOGE.
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he won't impose 50% retaliatory tariffs against Canada on Wednesday that would have doubled planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect; EU retaliates
In wake of deadly D.C. helicopter crash, NTSB urges changes to address 'intolerable safety risk'
In wake of deadly D.C. helicopter crash, NTSB urges changes to address 'intolerable safety risk'
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement