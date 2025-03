President Donald Trump announced retaliatory tariffs against Canada on Tuesday, doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced retaliatory tariffs against Canada on Tuesday, doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Trump said in a post on Truth Social he would increase the tariffs on Canadian imports by 25% in response to Canada imposing a 25% tariff on electricity transmitted from Ontario, Canada, to the United States. He had already placed 25% tariffs on Canadian imports earlier this month. Advertisement

The additional tariffs will go into effect on Wednesday.

Trump called Canada "one of the highest tariffing nations anywhere in the world."

"Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous," Trump said. "I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area. This will allow the U.S to quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford warned after Trump's announcement that Canada would shut off its supply of electricity to the United States if the trade war continues to escalate.

Canada is the largest exporter of steel and aluminum to the United States, according to CNBC. It exported 6.6 million net tons of steel and 3.5 million tons of aluminum to the United States in 2024. Brazil exported 4.5 million tons of steel to the United States.

Advertisement

The president threatened to substantially increase tariffs on cars imported from Canada beginning April 2, unless Canada drops long-term tariffs on the United States. He said this would "essentially, permanently shut down" automobile manufacturing in Canada.

Trump also reiterated his desire to annex Canada, urging that it would make tariffs disappear.

"The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State," Trump posted.