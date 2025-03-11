Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2025 / 8:25 PM

GOP lawmakers propose creating U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve

By Mike Heuer
Republican lawmakers have introduced enabling legislation to create a national strategic Bitcoin reserve for the cryptocurrency seen in an illustration photo on March 18, 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Republican lawmakers have introduced enabling legislation to create a national strategic Bitcoin reserve for the cryptocurrency seen in an illustration photo on March 18, 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Newly introduced U.S. House and Senate bills would create a strategic Bitcoin reserve with the aim of strengthening the nation's economic foundation.

The U.S. Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets chair Sen. Cynthia Lumis, R-Wyo., on Tuesday introduced the proposed Boosting Innovation, Technology and Competitiveness through Optimized Investment Nationwide Act legislation.

Advertisement

The proposed BITCOIN Act would create a national strategic Bitcoin reserve to create additional value and improve the nation's financial standing while ensuring transparent management of the nation's Bitcoin holdings, Lumis said in a news release.

"I am proud to reintroduce landmark legislation that will codify President [Donald] Trump's bold vision to establish the United States Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and strengthen our nation's economic foundation for generations to come," Lumis said.

Related

"Bitcoin is not simply a technological opportunity but a national imperative for America's continued financial leadership in the 21st century."

The proposed measure would create a decentralized network of secure Bitcoin vaults controlled by the U.S. Department of Treasury and protected by the highest level of physical and cybersecurity, Lumis said.

The measure also would implement a 1 million-unit Bitcoin purchase program over a designated period to achieve a national stake equal to about 5% of the world's Bitcoin supply, which is similar to the amount of gold reserves held by the nation.

Advertisement

The federal government would pay for the Bitcoin purchases by diversifying the Federal Reserve System's and Treasury Department's existing funds.

The proposed BITCOIN Act also would affirm the self-custody rights of private Bitcoin holders and would not infringe upon their individual financial freedoms, Lumis said.

Senators Jim Justice, R-W.V.; Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.; Tommy Marshall, R-Kan.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; and Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, are co-sponsors of the proposed enabling legislation.

"This bill represents America's continued leadership in financial innovation, bolsters our economic security and gives us an opportunity to wrangle in our soaring national debt," Justice said.

Tuberville said a strategic Bitcoin reserve will help ensure the nation and its people continue to enjoy the benefits of the world's strongest economy.

"There's no reason why we shouldn't use Bitcoin to pay down our national debt," Tuberville said, adding that it would "usher in the golden age of America."

A companion measure in the U.S. House of Representatives was introduced by Rep. Nick Begich, R-Alaska.

Trump earlier signed an executive order creating a strategic bitcoin reserve.

Latest Headlines

House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown
March 11 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives passed a spending bill Tuesday to fund the government through the end of September and avert a government shutdown at the end of the week. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Drastic staff reductions announced at Education Department
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Drastic staff reductions announced at Education Department
March 11 (UPI) -- Nearly half of the U.S. Department of Education's staff will be placed on administrative leave as Education Sec. Linda McMahon follows through on Trump administration plans to eliminate the federal agency.
At White House, Trump says he will buy Tesla in show of support for Elon Musk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At White House, Trump says he will buy Tesla in show of support for Elon Musk
March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump toured Teslas on Tuesday outside the White House where he pledged to buy an electric vehicle to support Elon Musk as he faces boycotts for cutting government spending through DOGE.
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he won't impose 50% retaliatory tariffs against Canada on Wednesday that would have doubled planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Ex-U.S. Rep. Katie Porter announces bid to be next governor of California
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-U.S. Rep. Katie Porter announces bid to be next governor of California
March 11 (UPI) -- Former Congresswoman Katie Porter announced Tuesday her 2026 candidacy for governor of California.
For first time, Southwest Airlines to start charging passengers for checked bags
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
For first time, Southwest Airlines to start charging passengers for checked bags
March 11 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines is ending a longtime perk and will now charge most flyers to check their luggage.
Ukraine, U.S. propose 30-day cease-fire, await Russian response
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ukraine, U.S. propose 30-day cease-fire, await Russian response
March 11 (UPI) -- Officials for Ukraine and the United States have proposed a 30-day cease-fire in Ukraine and await a response from Russia following peace talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
In wake of deadly D.C. helicopter crash, NTSB urges changes to address 'intolerable safety risk'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In wake of deadly D.C. helicopter crash, NTSB urges changes to address 'intolerable safety risk'
March 11 (UPI) -- Current airport flight safety practices create an "intolerable safety risk" that could be eliminated by changing allowed separation distances between helicopters and airplanes, federal officials say.
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
March 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Sunday it is investigating the skyrocketing cost of eggs, which producers have blamed on the latest outbreak of avian flu.
Is your garden prepared? Hummingbird migration underway
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Is your garden prepared? Hummingbird migration underway
Hummingbirds are on the move, and soon, these fast-feathered birds will be fluttering through gardens all across the eastern and central United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of 2000 killing
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of 2000 killing
Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant
Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant
Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement