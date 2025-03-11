Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2025 / 8:40 PM

House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown

1 Democrat supported the measure; 1 Republican voted against it

By Sheri Walsh
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks to the press after House Republicans passed a funding bill to avert a government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. If passed in the Senate, the legislation would fund the government until September 30. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks to the press after House Republicans passed a funding bill to avert a government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. If passed in the Senate, the legislation would fund the government until September 30. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives passed a spending bill Tuesday to fund the government through the end of September and avert a government shutdown at the end of the week. The bill now heads to the Senate.

The House vote on the continuing resolution was 217 to 213, mostly along party lines with Republicans backing the stopgap measure. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was the lone Republican who voted against the bill, while Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine voted for it.

Advertisement

The 99-page bill boosts spending for defense programs by approximately $6 billion and cuts non-defense spending by $13 billion to fund the government through Sept. 30. Current funding was set to expire Friday before midnight.

"Big win for Republicans, and America, tonight," President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Congratulations to all!"

Advertisement

"This was a big vote on the House floor, the Republicans stood together and we had one Democrat vote with us to do the right thing, and that is to fund the government," House speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters after the vote, as Rep. Golden explained why he broke ranks with fellow Democrats.

"I just voted to pass a Continuing Resolution and avoid a government shutdown," Democratic Rep. Golden wrote in a post on X.

"The CR is not perfect, but a shutdown would be worse. Even a brief shutdown would introduce even more chaos and uncertainty at a time when our country can ill-afford it," Golden added. "Funding the government is our most basic obligation as members of Congress."

Rep. Massie, the only Republican to vote against the bill, called Tuesday's vote a "fake fight" in the House as he claimed House Speaker Johnson "already cut a deal with the Senate Democrats."

"We're going to vote on this thing and skip town," Massie said before the vote. He predicted the bill would pass in the Senate, saying it does not cut spending enough.

"We should also lock in the DOGE cuts. Why are we going to fund all of the waste, fraud and abuse that DOGE found?" Massie asked, as he referenced the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency.

Advertisement

Democrats blasted the six-month spending bill, which also increases funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation operations and W.I.C. to provide free groceries to low-income women and children.

"The House Republican spending bill is an attack on everyday Americans," House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said after the vote. "It will cut health care, cut veteran benefits and cut nutritional assistance to children and families."

"It is unacceptable, and that is why there was a strong showing of opposition amongst House Democrats," Jeffries added.

The House voted last week to advance the GOP's budget plan, along with Trump's priorities on the border and defense, to move toward a compromise deal.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will require 60 votes to pass.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., "is the leader of the Democrats on that side and he must determine whether he wants to fund the government and do the responsible thing or he wants to shut the government down," Johnson told reporters Tuesday.

"I certainly hope that there are enough Democrats in the Senate who have a conscience, who will do the right thing by the American people and take care of business over there."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Drastic staff reductions announced at Education Department
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Drastic staff reductions announced at Education Department
March 11 (UPI) -- Nearly half of the U.S. Department of Education's staff will be placed on administrative leave as Education Sec. Linda McMahon follows through on Trump administration plans to eliminate the federal agency.
GOP lawmakers propose creating U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
GOP lawmakers propose creating U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve
March 11 (UPI) -- Newly introduced U.S. House and Senate bills would create a strategic Bitcoin reserve with the aim of strengthening the nation's economic foundation.
At White House, Trump says he will buy Tesla in show of support for Elon Musk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At White House, Trump says he will buy Tesla in show of support for Elon Musk
March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump toured Teslas on Tuesday outside the White House where he pledged to buy an electric vehicle to support Elon Musk as he faces boycotts for cutting government spending through DOGE.
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump nixes heightened tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum; Ontario pauses power surcharge
March 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he won't impose 50% retaliatory tariffs against Canada on Wednesday that would have doubled planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Ex-U.S. Rep. Katie Porter announces bid to be next governor of California
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-U.S. Rep. Katie Porter announces bid to be next governor of California
March 11 (UPI) -- Former Congresswoman Katie Porter announced Tuesday her 2026 candidacy for governor of California.
For first time, Southwest Airlines to start charging passengers for checked bags
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
For first time, Southwest Airlines to start charging passengers for checked bags
March 11 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines is ending a longtime perk and will now charge most flyers to check their luggage.
Ukraine, U.S. propose 30-day cease-fire, await Russian response
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ukraine, U.S. propose 30-day cease-fire, await Russian response
March 11 (UPI) -- Officials for Ukraine and the United States have proposed a 30-day cease-fire in Ukraine and await a response from Russia following peace talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
In wake of deadly D.C. helicopter crash, NTSB urges changes to address 'intolerable safety risk'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In wake of deadly D.C. helicopter crash, NTSB urges changes to address 'intolerable safety risk'
March 11 (UPI) -- Current airport flight safety practices create an "intolerable safety risk" that could be eliminated by changing allowed separation distances between helicopters and airplanes, federal officials say.
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
March 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Sunday it is investigating the skyrocketing cost of eggs, which producers have blamed on the latest outbreak of avian flu.
Is your garden prepared? Hummingbird migration underway
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Is your garden prepared? Hummingbird migration underway
Hummingbirds are on the move, and soon, these fast-feathered birds will be fluttering through gardens all across the eastern and central United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of 2000 killing
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of 2000 killing
Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant
Ex-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant
Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Education Department: 60 universities under investigation for campus anti-Semitism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement