A bus with 31 people on board overturned Monday night in New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali/ Facebook

March 11 (UPI) -- At least 13 people were injured, including one person seriously, when a school bus overturned on a New Jersey highway, officials said. The incident happened Monday night on the Garden State Parkway. Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali said in a statement that the bus, with 31 people on board, was heading to New York when it overturned. Advertisement

Thirteen people were transported to local hospitals, he said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he had been briefed on the crash and that both New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Department of Transportation were on the scene.

"An investigation is ongoing," he said on X.