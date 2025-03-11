Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of 2000 killing

Michael Tanzi is scheduled to have his death sentence executed at 6 p.m. EDT April 8 at Florida State Prison. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Corrections/ Website

March 10 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for a 48-year-old man convicted of kidnapping and strangling a woman to death in 2000. The warrant, made public by the Supreme Court of Florida, states Michael Tanzi is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. EDT April 8 at Florida State Prison. Advertisement

Tanzi was sentenced to death on April 11. 2003, after being convicted of first-degree murder, carjacking with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and robbery with a gun or deadly weapon.

Court documents state that his victim, Janet Acosta, was reading a book in her van parked at the Japanese Gardens in Miami during her lunch hour on April 25, 2000, when Tanzi approached her.

After asking for a cigarette and the time, he punched her in the face to gain entry to the van, which he then drove away while threatening his victim with a razor blade.

The court documents state he was seeking a way to return to Key West where he lived.

He bound Acosta with rope and gagged her with a towel. During the drive, he sexually assaulted her while threatening her life with the razor blade if she injured him.

Advertisement

He also used her ATM card to withdraw money from her bank account.

Upon arriving in the lower Florida Keys, Tanzi strangled Acosta to death and disposed of her body in a wooded area.

He was arrested two days later by police who spotted Acosta's van, which they had been searching for after the woman's friends and coworkers reported her missing.

Court documents state that he had receipts in his pocket showing the ATM withdrawals he had made from his victim's account.

Tanzi told police that he "knew what this was about," according to the court documents, which added, "He also spontaneously stated he wanted to talk about some bad things he had done."

"Tanzi confessed that he had assaulted, abducted, robbed, sexually battered and killed Janet Acosta," according to court documents.

"Tanzi repeated his confession with greater detail several times on audio and videotape. Tanzi also showed the police where he had disposed of Janet Acosta's body and where he had discarded the duct tape and rope."

Tanzi is scheduled to be the third person executed in Florida this year, following James Ford, who was killed on Feb. 14, and Edward James, who is set to have his sentence carried out on March 20.

Advertisement

There have been six executions in four states so far this year -- four by lethal injection and one each by nitrogen hypoxia and firing squad.

Christopher Sepulvado was scheduled to be executed in Louisiana on March 17, but the octogenarian died late last month on death row.

According to Robert Dunham, director of the Death Penalty Policy Project, nine states have issued 31 death warrants for this year.