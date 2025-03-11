Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2025 / 5:34 AM

DA asks court to withdraw resentencing motion for Menendez brothers

By Darryl Coote

March 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has asked the court to withdraw his predecessor's motion for resentencing for Lyle and Erik Menendez on the grounds that they have not shown they have taken responsibility for their actions.

Hochman announced the development in a press conference Monday, stating that the Menendez brothers "shouldn't get out of jail."

Advertisement

The resentencing hearing is scheduled for March 20 and 21 in Van Nuys. Hochman said they will proceed with the hearings.

"However, we are asking the court to withdraw the previous district attorney motion for resentencing because we believe there are legitimate reasons and the interests in justice justifies that withdrawal," he said.

In late October, then-Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon had asked the court to resentence the brothers, stating they had paid their debt to society and should be eligible for immediate parole.

Known as the Menendez brothers, the two men have spent 34 years behind bars for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Erik and Lyle were 18 and 21 years old at the time.

Advertisement

They were sentenced to two consecutive life terms in their second trial, after their first ended in mistrials.

In arguing against resentencing, Hochman states in the court document that the Menendez brothers have not exhibited "complete insight" and accepted "full responsibility" for killing their parents and "the lies and suborning and attempted subornation of perjury that they told before and during trial."

Hochman states that among the "vast number of lies" they have told in defense of their actions is their claim that they killed their parents in self-defense.

"The People want to make clear that its request to withdraw its resentencing motion is based on the current state of the record and that the Menendez brothers' current and continual failure to show full insight and accept full responsibility for their murders," Hochman wrote in the Monday filing.

"If they were to finally come forward and unequivocally and sincerely admit and completely accept responsibility for their lies of self-defense and attempted suborning and suborning of perjury they engaged in ... the the Cpurt should in the future weigh such new insights into the analysis of rehabilitation and resentencing -- as will the People."

The district attorney said his decision comes after reviewing tens of thousands of pages of trial transcripts, thousands of pages of prison records and hundreds of hours of videotaped trial testimony as well as interviewing victim family members, defense counsel and others.

Advertisement

The brothers are also seeking release from prison by asking the courts for a new trial based on evidence that was not previously available. Hochman has also opposed that route to release, stating the new evidence does not warrant a new trial.

They have also asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for clemency.

The Democratic governor late last month directed the Board of Parole Hearings to conduct a risk assessment investigation as part of their application.

Read More

Latest Headlines

School bus overturns on New Jersey highway, injuring 13
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
School bus overturns on New Jersey highway, injuring 13
March 11 (UPI) -- At least 13 people were injured, including one person seriously, when a school bus overturned on a New Jersey highway, officials said.
Three die in medical helicopter crash in Mississippi
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Three die in medical helicopter crash in Mississippi
March 11 (UPI) -- Three people aboard a medical helicopter were killed when the aircraft crashed in rural Mississippi, officials said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of 2000 killing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of 2000 killing
March 10 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for a man 48-year-old man convicted of  
U.S. seizes counterfeit jewelry worth $3.5 million between China, Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. seizes counterfeit jewelry worth $3.5 million between China, Puerto Rico
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized a shipment of fake designer jewelry, which could have been sold for $3.5 million, had it been real, the federal agency announced Monday.
Trump strips former Biden officials, lawyers who prosecuted him of security clearances
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump strips former Biden officials, lawyers who prosecuted him of security clearances
March 10 (UPI) -- National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said on Monday that dozens of officials from the former Biden administration have had their security clearances revoked and their access to classified information banned.
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
March 10 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered the Food and Drug Administration on Monday to revise its rule allowing food companies to "self-affirm" that its ingredients are safe.
Delta Airlines slashes revenue, earnings outlook amid lower demand in economic 'uncertainty'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Delta Airlines slashes revenue, earnings outlook amid lower demand in economic 'uncertainty'
March 10 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines on Monday slashed its first-quarter revenue and earningds outlooks, citing weaker domestic demand in economic "uncertainty."
U.S. stock indexes tumble amid investor fears of recession
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. stock indexes tumble amid investor fears of recession
March 10 (UPI) -- Major stock indexes plummeted Monday as the selloff continued from last week amid fears of a recession because of a U.S. trade war with other countries and other worrying economic news with Donald Trump as U.S. president
Senate confirms Lori Chavez-DeRemer to lead Labor Department
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Senate confirms Lori Chavez-DeRemer to lead Labor Department
March 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed former U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon to lead the Labor Department in a 67-23 bi-partisan vote Monday.
Judge blocks deportation of Palestinian activist arrested at Columbia University
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge blocks deportation of Palestinian activist arrested at Columbia University
March 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked the deportation of a pro-Palestinian activist, involved in student protests at Columbia University, following his arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
Pope Francis no longer faces 'guarded prognosis' in double pneumonia treatment
Pope Francis no longer faces 'guarded prognosis' in double pneumonia treatment
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
Gondola cabin with passengers falls at British Columbia ski resort
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement