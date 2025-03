Linda McMahon at a United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions confirmation hearing for her nomination as Secretary of Education on Feb. 13. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Education warned 60 universities that they are under investigation for alleged anti-Semitic discrimination and harassment. The department's Office for Civil Rights on Monday sent letters to dozens of colleges to let each know they face "potential enforcement actions" if their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus aren't being met. Advertisement

In a press release, the obligations in question were stated to include "uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities."

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said that the department is "deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless anti-Semitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year," adding that government investment in colleges and universities are funded by taxpayer dollars and that support is a privilege "contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal anti-discrimination laws."

Among the more high-profile schools listed as under investigation include six of the eight Ivy League universities, such as Columbia, Harvard, Stanford and Yale universities.

The Trump administration has already canceled $400 million worth of grants to Columbia University Friday, naming the school's reaction to pro-Palestinian protests on its New York City campus as the reason.

Harvard University announced a faculty and staff hiring freeze Monday due to "substantial financial uncertainties driven by rapidly shifting federal policies."

The warning letter from OCR follows an executive order from President Donald Trump to "combat anti-Semitism" issued on Jan. 29, which called for the removal of "aliens" who carry out anti-Semitic activity and for overall tougher action on colleges.